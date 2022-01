Teenage girls, a "lethal AF" musical instrument, and their unusual mentor stand between monsters and the end of the world in the trailer for Astrid & Lilly Save the World!. The end of the world could be coming to SYFY, but not if the heroes of the upcoming series Astrid & Lilly Save the World have anything to say about it! Of course, when those same heroes are the ones who set off the end of the world in the first place and happen to be high school students, things can get a little bit more complicated, as is clear in the full trailer for the upcoming series (seen above). With the help of a monster-killing musical instrument and their very own “Giles” who exudes some good old-fashioned Buffy the Vampire Slayer vibes, Astrid and Lilly stand a chance!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO