ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Performance

By Karl S
cheektowagabee.com
 3 days ago

Fri. 7 Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute — For almost three decades...

www.cheektowagabee.com

Comments / 0

Related
ecbpublishing.com

JCHAI performs string concert

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Jefferson County Homeschool Association performed their Winter Concert, a strings and band program that took place at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Monticello, located at 325 W. Washington St. The concert showcased a variety of instruments, including violin, cello, bass, piano, percussion,...
MONTICELLO, FL
wnypapers.com

Additional 'Hamilton' performances canceled

Shea’s Performing Arts Center announced the following on Tuesday night:. In the ongoing effort to ensure the wellbeing of the cast, crew, and audiences, the Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 30, at 7:30 p.m. performances have been canceled. All future performances of “Hamilton” are scheduled to go on as planned.
THEATER & DANCE
CBS Denver

More Performances Of ‘The Lion King’ Canceled At Denver Center For The Performing Arts

DENVER (CBS4) – Those hoping to see “The Lion King” at The Buell Theatre will have to wait a few more days. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced performances on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, both at 7:30 p.m., were canceled. The DCPA says performances are scheduled to resume on Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. (credit: Denver Center for the Performing Arts) “We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our guests and The Lion King company remains our number one priority,” the DCPA stated. Those with tickets for Tuesday and Wednesday will be refunded. Those customers should receive information about refunds in their email. Those who bought tickets through a third party are suggested to contact that company directly. Days before Christmas, COVID-19 cases were detected within the company of The Lion King at The Buell Theatre in Denver — forcing organizers to cancel performances through the day after Christmas.
DENVER, CO
thelaurelofasheville.com

Black Violin to Perform at Bardo Arts Center Performance Hall

The Bardo Arts Center (BAC) Performance Hall presents musical duo Black Violin on Wednesday, February 9, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the performance go on sale on Tuesday, January 11. Black Violin is made up of Kev Marcus (Kevin Sylvester) and Wil B (Wilner Baptiste). The pair is visiting BAC...
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel California#The Band#The Eagles
suncoastnews.com

Martin Barre Band to perform at Central Park Performing Arts Center

LARGO — The Martin Barre Band is on the road celebrating the 50th anniversary of Jethro Tull’s legendary “Aqualung” album release. The tour will include a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Thursday, Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m.; and Friday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
LARGO, FL
skiddle.com

Cinderella Pantomime Evening performance

Lovely family atmosphere and even better when the crowd are involved. Great performance by all loved the ugly sisters and button. Brilliant performance for all in the audience, kids, adults and grandparents. We laughed all evening and thoroughly enjoyed it. Great value for money in a lovely venue. Very Well...
MUSIC
bayareaparent.com

Family-Friendly Theater Performances

Bringing your kids to a theater performance can be a great bonding experience and a good way to spark an interest in the performing arts. Fortunately, there are shows for even the youngest of theater goers. Before you go, check for COVID protocols. Some theaters may require attendees to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID test.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
TMZ.com

Comedian Bob Saget Dead at 65, Found in Orlando Hotel Room

5:59 PM PT -- Bob's longtime friend and costar John Stamos just tweeted the following, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby." 5:03 PM PT -- The Orange County...
ORLANDO, FL
E! News

Bob Saget Dead at 65

Watch: Bob Saget Dead at 65: Remembering the Comedian. The comedy world has lost a legend: Bob Saget has died. He was 65 years old. The star, best known for his role of Danny Tanner on the '80s and '90s sitcom Full House and its recent Netflix sequel Fuller House, was found dead inside a room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 9. The cause of his death was not made public.
ORLANDO, FL
providencedailydose.com

PVDFest 2022 — Performers Wanted

The city has announced that PVDFest 2022 will be happening. This June many local artists and performers will have a chance to participate in front of live audiences, and for a stipend. Categories include but are not limited to: musical performances, digital performances, and static visual art with an interactive component. As it says on the website . . . Please submit any small-scale crazy idea!
PROVIDENCE, RI
Variety

BottleRock Festival Books Something-for-Everyone Headliners, From Pink to Metallica to Luke Combs

Classical music lovers may be disappointed, but the BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley, Calif. has tried to come up with something for just about everyone else for its May 2022 edition, with the four headliners — Metallica, Pink, Luke Combs and Twenty-One Pilots — representing the spheres of metal, pop, country and alternative rock, respectively. Traditionally more open to both mainstream stars and wild genre-hopping than most other music festivals, BottleRock has also booked an undercard of more than 75 artists as disparate as Greta Van Fleet, Alessia Cara, the Black Crowes, Spoon, Yola, Chvrches, Kygo, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Aly...
NAPA, CA
cheektowagabee.com

Workshops

Wed. 12 & fri. 14 Ceramics Open Studio — Are you a ceramics artist and need a place to work? If so, Queen City Fine Arts has the place for you. They have their ceramic studio open to the public for a small fee. This fee comes with 10 pounds of clay and three hours of time on the wheel, […]
VISUAL ART
BET

R&B Trailblazer James Mtume Reportedly Dead at Age 76

Philadelphia-born percussionist James Mtume has reportedly passed away at the age of 76. Confirmed by Lisa Lucas on Twitter, his niece wrote, “So much loss. So much grief. Rest in power to Uncle Mtume. My late father’s partner-in-crime[.] The co-creator of the songs of my life (and about my birth!). He was [an] essential part of the life of the man who made me, therefore me too. Gone now. He will be dearly, eternally missed.”
MUSIC
mahoningmatters.com

STOMP performance at DeYor Performing Arts Center rescheduled again

The STOMP performance scheduled for Wednesday at the DeYor Performing Arts Center has been postponed. The performance has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. This is the second time the performance has been postponed. It was originally scheduled for Aug. 20, 2021. All tickets will be honored on the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
santaclaritamagazine.com

Good Vibes with Performing Arts

With over 20 instructors, 7 private studios, a dance studio, and a multi-purpose theatre; VIBE offers something for the entire family. From singing, acting, instruments, dance, magic and movie making it’s easy to bring performing arts into any household with affordable group classes starting as low as $17.50 each. Families can make VIBE a ‘one-stop’ place and even work to schedule classes and private lessons for everyone in one or two days in person or virtually.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy