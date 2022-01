(Under the Stars wins the G2 Santa Ynez Stakes at Santa Anita on Saturday / Benoit Photo & Courtesy of Santa Anita) FLAVIEN PRAT, UNDER THE STARS, WINNER: “She really dug in, it was nice to see her do that. She broke well, I didn’t know really what to expect as far as speed before the race, but since she broke well, I used that to my advantage. She took the heat and dug in down the lane, so it was a good run. The (distance) was perfect for her.”

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO