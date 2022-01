NeNe Leakes has a lot of people talking. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes has been a hot topic on social media for months. A few months ago, she revealed Gregg Leakes was battling cancer a second time. He spent some time in the hospital and had surgery. Then she gave a very sad update and told supporters that he was dying. After he passed away from colon cancer, many showed support on social media. NeNe’s longtime foe Kenya Moore even had nice words to say. She also attended Gregg’s wake at NeNe’s lounge, The Linnethia. So it really did seem as if the RHOA stars were putting aside past issues to be there for NeNe and honor Gregg.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO