Premier League

Everton seek FA Cup confidence boost

By BBC Sport
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend gives Everton a bit of respite in regards to their form in the Premier League and they’ll be hoping an FA Cup tie at Hull City can work to their advantage. With just one win in their past 12 in the top flight, the Blues crave some much-needed confidence...

Tribal Football

Everton defender Mykolenko delighted with winning FA Cup debut

Everton defender Vitaliy Mykolenko was delighted after a winning FA Cup debut on Saturday. Mykolenko played the full game as Everton won at the Championship outfit. He later said on social media: "My first 120 minutes wearing an Everton shirt... "Thanks to the coach and teammates. Fan support was important...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Andros Townsend wants Everton to build momentum after FA Cup scare

Andros Townsend was delighted to return with a bang for Everton and Saturday’s match-winner is now eyeing FA Cup glory and European qualification. Having started the year with an alarming 3-2 home loss to Brighton, under-fire Rafael Benitez was subject of chants from the away end as the Toffees threatened to come unstuck at Hull.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Leicester postponed for second time due to Covid cases and injuries in visitors’ squad

The Premier League fixture between Everton and Leicester has been postponed for the second time due to Covid-19 cases, injuries and international absences in the visitors’ squad, it has been confirmed. Leicester had requested for Tuesday’s match to be called off after they were left with an insufficient number of players to fulfil the fixture. Their manager, Brendan Rodgers, revealed on Saturday that they had been left with just eight senior outfield players for their FA Cup win over Watford and were missing as many as 17 first-team players. As well as Covid-19 cases and injuries in their first-team squad,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Three Thoughts from Everton’s 3-2 FA Cup win at Hull City

Facing a team on Saturday that is - by any measure - inferior in 19th-placed Championship outfit Hull City, Everton once more lost the battle for possession. At this stage of the season, it is almost redundant to point out that under Rafa Benitez control of the ball is neither actively sought out, nor seemingly valued overmuch. Now, this assumption may be misrepresenting the Blues boss’ preferences; he’s never been noted as someone who emphasizes possession football, but he’s not some long-ball relic from yesteryear either. Although his most recent stint in the premier league was with a very ordinary Newcastle United, who he had to set up pragmatically, Benitez has of course helmed quality teams in the past. He has commented that Everton are not particularly well suited to getting on the ball and dictating play, echoing his predecessor as Goodison Park hot seat incumbent, Carlo Ancelotti.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Vitaliy Mykolenko
Person
Nathan Patterson
SB Nation

Everton drawn home against Brentford in FA Cup Fourth Round

Everton have been drawn at home against Brentford in the FA Cup Fourth Round. The tie will take place over the weekend of February 4-7, which for the Blues will come between a home game against Aston Villa on January 22nd and a trip to Newcastle United on Tuesday February 8th.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘We need him desperately’: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi Minamino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they “desperately” need forward Takumi Minamino to stay fit to cover for the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.With two of his first-choice front line away for a month at the Africa Cup of Nations and Divock Origi still injured, the Reds boss is relying on Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and a fit-again Minamino.The Japan international has scored nine times in 45 appearances but two thirds of those goals have come in just five Carabao Cup ties, with the competition offering the 26-year-old his best opportunities since arriving from RB Salzburg two years ago.Minamino...
PREMIER LEAGUE
blackchronicle.com

Man United vs. Aston Villa live score, updates, highlights for FA Cup

Steven Gerrard travels to Old Trafford for the first time as a manager, taking his Aston Villa side to face Manchester United in the FA Cup 3rd Round. In the opposite dugout to Gerrard, Ralf Rangnick is under pressure for the first time as United’s interim coach, following a home defeat to Wolves last time out in the Premier League.
STEVEN GERRARD
The Independent

Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho “will be invaluable” after the Brazilian completed his medical.Villa announced on their official website that Coutinho’s medical was successful and he is currently in France obtaining a work permit.Gerrard told avfc.co.uk: “His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience.”Gerrard said that he hoped Coutinho will join his new team-mates on Wednesday at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the team’s fortunes.The 34-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to leave after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.There was more speculation about his future heading into the January transfer window but Rangnick told Cavani that he had no intention of letting him leave as Barcelona reportedly eyed a move.Asked if he had told any players they can leave this month following last week’s comments about the veteran striker and Donny...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ashley Cole: Police investigate alleged racist abuse of pundit at Swindon FA Cup tie

Police are investigating allegations that racist abuse was directed at former England defender Ashley Cole at Swindon’s FA Cup clash with Manchester City on Friday night.Swindon have apologised to Cole, who was pitchside as part of ITV’s presentation team for Town’s 4-1 third-round defeat at the County Ground.Supt Phil Staynings from Wiltshire Police said in a statement: “We are aware that one person was subject to racial abuse at the County Ground following the Swindon Town v Manchester City game last night.CLUB STATEMENT | Swindon Town would like to issue the following statement in regards to reports of racial abuse...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

The final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend takes place tonight as Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The match sees Villa manager Steven Gerrard return to face old rivals United for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnited will be looking for a response after interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League last week. Villa claimed a surprise 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
Sporting News

January transfer window news: Ronaldo to leave Man United, Traore to Tottenham, latest on Digne, more

The January transfer window is only heating up, with teams identifying holes in the squad and needs based on their table positions. Major clubs across Europe, including Barcelona, Manchester United, Arsenal, PSG, Real Madrid, Juventus, and more all could be looking for reinforcements this winter. Other clubs with new spending power such as Newcastle are expected to be heavily involved, while Celtic, Napoli, Roma, Tottenham, and Marseille are also thought to be looking to improve the available squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard not underestimating size of Aston Villa’s task in facing Manchester United

Steven Gerrard says Ralf Rangnick needs time to put his stamp on Manchester United and insists Aston Villa are not under-estimating the size of their FA Cup task at Old Trafford.Interim United boss Rangnick has had a turbulent week after a first defeat of his reign to Wolves was followed by reports of dressing room disharmony, with as many as 17 players said to be unhappy.But Villa boss Gerrard is taking no notice of the noise swirling around United, as the former Liverpool midfielder makes his FA Cup managerial bow against a familiar adversary.“I think everyone still respects the fact...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah ‘the perfect example’ for in-form West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen is using Mohamed Salah as his inspiration as he spearheads West Ham’s bid for glory on three fronts and edges closer to an England call-up.Bowen fired the Hammers into the fourth round of the FA Cup – and a meeting with non-league Kidderminster – with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Leeds.The 25-year-old has also starred in West Ham’s successful Europa League group-stage campaign as well as their climb to the brink of the Champions League spots in the Premier League.Bowen has even been touted for a move to Liverpool, but it is the influence of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal’s FA Cup exit leaves Mikel Arteta with familiar sinking feeling

For Mikel Arteta, this was a familiar feeling. “It’s really hurting,” the Arsenal manager said, after he saw his side continue to beat along to the rhythm of boom and bust that has defined his reign so far. Arteta is desperate for momentum but could only watch, exasperated, as his young team took another backwards step in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday. His side have clicked into gear on several occasions this season, at times with spectacular and exciting results, but this was another painful blow, if not more of the same. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea and Man Utd midfielder exits latest, Newcastle splurge, Villa chase Digne

The transfer window is in full swing and you can follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals right here throughout the day. Chelsea and Manchester United both feature in this morning’s papers, with Blues midfielder Ross Barkley weighing up whether to depart Stamford Bridge on loan this January in order to find some more playing time. Barkley has featured only 12 times this season and was only a second-half substitute in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Chesterfield. “It depends what Ross wants and what possibilities there are and what makes sense,” said Tuchel. “We’ll see.”Meanwhile Manchester United have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Fixtures as non-league sides joined Liverpool and Spurs to discover fate

Kidderminster, the lowest-ranked side remaining in the FA Cup, will play West Ham in the fourth round. The National League North outfit, who stunned Reading with a 2-1 victory on Saturday, are rewarded with a tie at the London Stadium. Non-league side Boreham Wood have been handed a trip to Championship table-toppers Bournemouth.Holders’ Leicester face the winners of Sunday’s late kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. The fourth-round matches will be played on the opening weekend of February.Follow Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE!Full drawCrystal Palace v Hartlepool UnitedBournemouth v Boreham WoodHuddersfield Town v BarnsleyPeterborough United v Queens Park RangersCambridge United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon with the Premier League club in the midst of a severe Covid-19 outbreak. The Reds saw the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal postponed this week after further positive cases left Liverpool unable to field a team for Thursday’s fixture. FA Cup fourth round draw LIVEThe club’s training ground only reopened on Friday ahead of this weekend’s match, with assistant manager Peter Krawietz expected to take charge after Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders both recorded suspected positive tests. Liverpool could rely on...
PREMIER LEAGUE

