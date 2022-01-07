Everton seek FA Cup confidence boost

Facing a team on Saturday that is - by any measure - inferior in 19th-placed Championship outfit Hull City, Everton once more lost the battle for possession. At this stage of the season, it is almost redundant to point out that under Rafa Benitez control of the ball is neither actively sought out, nor seemingly valued overmuch. Now, this assumption may be misrepresenting the Blues boss’ preferences; he’s never been noted as someone who emphasizes possession football, but he’s not some long-ball relic from yesteryear either. Although his most recent stint in the premier league was with a very ordinary Newcastle United, who he had to set up pragmatically, Benitez has of course helmed quality teams in the past. He has commented that Everton are not particularly well suited to getting on the ball and dictating play, echoing his predecessor as Goodison Park hot seat incumbent, Carlo Ancelotti.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO