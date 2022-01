It is easy to get stuck in a rut as a coach. We get comfortable with a series of exercises in our warm-ups and drills and repeat them for years on end. Occasionally we see an exercise that someone else has used, and we copy it. We tend to do what we are familiar and comfortable with and ignore those exercises that are unfamiliar or that we can’t do ourselves. If we limit what exercises we use with our athletes, we limit their potential.

WORKOUTS ・ 1 DAY AGO