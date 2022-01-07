Gratitude Changes Your Brain

It’s been a year since Naturally Informed hosted Mental Wellness: Mastering the Market in January 2021, but the global conditions that made the virtual event so timely haven’t changed much. The stress and sadness that burdened so many during the trying times of the past 24 months continue to hold people back from feeling their best. And the message from keynote speaker Uma Naidoo, M.D., author of This Is Your Brain on Food, is as pressing as ever. Dr. Naidoo, a Harvard psychiatrist who has studied nutrition and is also a trained professional chef, educated attendees on the emerging science and practice of nutritional psychiatry.
