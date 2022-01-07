Gratitude Changes Your Brain

Recognizing that we don’t live in a perfect world, and that alcohol consumption is a real component of many holiday celebrations, below you’ll find some recommendations to help protect your brain and liver from alcohol toxicity while still enjoying a libation or two. Optimal health is impossible with routine alcohol consumption; however, I live in the real world and I’m a realist. At the bottom, you will find an elaborate, well researched article you can check out if you want the long of it. Here are some recommendations, for the short of it.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO