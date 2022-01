Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis players who also happen to own one of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX series of cards will be happy to know that the DLSS functionality they paid for is going to get some use. When the game’s next update hits on February 2, DLSS support will kick in and players with supported cards will be able to play the game at a higher frame rate while maintaining image quality. Unfortunately, this feature is only available for those with the cards mentioned, so everyone else will have to continue on as usual.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO