It’s Time To Question The Fed’s Convictions

By Shawn Ambrosino
moneyandmarkets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran strategist David Rosenberg says the central bank won’t risk a 20% drop in house prices and a 30% slide in stocks to fight inflation. Is he right?. If I could sum up the economic vision for 2022 with one word, it would be blurry. It really is...

