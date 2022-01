February 10th thru 27th, 2021. Dates that no one in Texas will soon forget. Two weeks and three days of arctic blast weather that took the Texas Power Grid down and shut down the Permian Basin. Most everyone went without electricity, heat, and running water due to freezing pipes. There is disagreement over exact numbers, but estimates say that anywhere from 210 to 702 people were killed. There were some who were lucky enough to maintain power and be unaffected-just depended on your location. My house was one that was affected-and the power would go down for hours and hours, come back briefly for a bit, then be gone again. If it weren't for figuring out that our gas fireplace's ignition could be powered by two 'D'-sized batteries and bypass the wall switch--we wouldn't have had a heat source.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO