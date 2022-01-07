Missouri lawmakers set to debate state employee raises
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's administration is set to open debate next week on increased spending this year for state employee pay and other services.
The Republican governor proposes adding $91 million in additional spending to give 5.5% raises to prison guards, social service workers and people who treat the mentally ill. Parson also calls for paying all state employees at least $15 an hour.
The proposal is set for a hearing in the House Budget Committee Monday, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports . Parson's administration says the raises could address high job vacancy and turnover rates that have caused problems for years.
The pay raises are part of $5.3 billion in additional spending Parson is proposing for this year, a move possible because federal emergency relief dollars.
The spending plan includes $2 billion in federal funds for schools, mostly for local school districts and charter schools.
The plan includes a $100 million to help state agencies deal with pandemic-related expenses.
Home heating and cooling programs for those with low-incomes, efforts to expand telehealth options for Medicaid patients and senior meal programs also would get funding.
