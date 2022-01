BALTIMORE — The Steelers are without Dan Moore Jr. due to an ankle injury, and as a result, the team is shifting some things along their offensive line. With Moore, their consistent left tackle out, it will be the versatile veteran Joe Haeg taking his spot at left tackle. It is his first start at left tackle on the year, and his second start overall on the year. It is his first start since Week 4 against Green Bay. The Steelers will keep Chuks Okorafor on the right side of the line, and Zach Banner will be the backup should any injury occur.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO