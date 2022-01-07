Local resident sentenced to 60 years in prison for fatal shooting of 25-year-old man in 2019

According to reports, the 41-year-old mother reportedly forced her young son in the trunk of her car after the 13-year-old boy had tested positive for COVID-19. The mom reportedly said that she put her son inside the trunk to prevent her from getting exposed to possible Coronavirus while driving the boy to the stadium for additional testing. The health services director at the site told the mother that she and her son would not be tested until the teen was removed from the trunk and seated in the vehicle.

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO