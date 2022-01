Charlie Haas, who made an appearance at tonight’s Impact tapings, is reportedly okay after being legitimately stretchered to the back during an angle. PWInsider reported that Haas, who made an appearance to challenge Josh Alexander, was “knocked loopy” during a segment that involved the ROH stable that made their debut at Hard to Kill this past Saturday. Haas had to be stretchered to the back, but after some time, he was up and moving around. PWInsider was told that the belief was Haas would be okay, but it was a scary moment during the tapings.

