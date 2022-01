BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern says he’ll never forget what unfolded in the U.S. Capitol one year ago when he was the last person off the house floor. “I came face to face with the angry mob,” he tells WBZ-TV. In those faces storming the building he says he was convinced of their intent. “They were here to destroy the Capitol and kill the people who worked here,” he said. Senator Edward Markey recalls the unimaginable warning. “Over the intercom it said the Capitol is under attack, lock all doors, lock all...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO