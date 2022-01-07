ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies

By Associated Press
Sacramento Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Sidney Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen and became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a...

sacobserver.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'

The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier Was ‘Ailing For a While’ Before His Death—Here’s How He Died

Since he passed, fans have wondered how Sidney Poitier died and what caused his death. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022, at 94 years old. Poitier was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami, Florida. He was the youngest of seven children. His parents, Evelyn Outten and Reginald James Poitier, were farmers in the Bahamas and owned a farm on Cat Island, which they would often travel from to Miami to sell tomatoes and other produce. Poitier was born unexpectedly in Miami two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollywood, CA
State
New York State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The US Sun

What was Sidney Poitier’s net worth?

THE ACTING career of late Hollywood film icon, Sidney Poitier, spans decades of movie appearances. Poitier amassed a notable amount of wealth throughout his cinematic career, thanks to his many years in the business. What was Sidney Poitier's net worth?. Sidney Poitier is widely regarded as one of the great...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Who is Sidney Poitier’s daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?

SIDNEY POITIER, the first Black man to win an Oscar, passed away on Thursday, January 6, at the age of 94. The legendary late actor is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus, and six daughters. Who is Sidney Poitier's daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?. Sydney Tamiia Poitier, 48, is an American...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Were Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte friends?

GOLDEN era thespians, Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte, were friends beyond the motion picture screen. Poitier and Belafonte are both Hollywood legends, who were also longtime pals with a number of years to their history and friendship. Were Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte friends?. Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte had...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Hahn
Person
Sidney Poitier
thefocus.news

Who is Juanita Hardy, Sidney Poitier's first wife?

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier recently passed away at age 94 on 6 January 2022, in the Bahamas. He is survived by five of his six children, three of which he shared with his first wife Juanita Hardy. News of Sidney Poitier’s passing has shaken the entertainment industry and fans alike,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Family Statement: “A Devoted And Loving Husband, Adoring Father, Always Put Family First”

Following a day of tributes to the actor Sidney Poitier, his large family has issued a more personal statement on their fond memories of his warm relations with them. They also noted that his faith in humanity never faltered, “…so know that for all the love you’ve shown him, he loved you back. Statement from the Poitier family: “There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now. We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends. To us Sidney Poitier was not only a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oscar Winner#Black People#Actor#Ap#Academy Award#Bahamian
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘In the Heat of the Night’ Star Lee Grant Remembers Sidney Poitier: “He Was Ahead of Everybody”

In excerpts from an interview, actress and Oscar-winning filmmaker Lee Grant reflects on the legacy of Sidney Poitier, her In the Heat of the Night (1967) co-star, who died this week at age 94. Grant also directed an American Masters documentary on Poitier in 2000. Sidney was ahead of everybody. He broke the mold as an actor and as a Black actor. Since he was from the islands, he had no sense of his not being equal. He had an urgency, a life urgency — going from the islands to Florida, where they told him to go to the back of the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Documentary In The Works At Apple With Oprah Winfrey Exec Producing

Following the passing of the Hollywood Icon Sidney Poitier on Friday, Deadline has confirmed that Apple is in the middle of filming a documentary on the Oscar-winning actor with Oprah Winfrey exec producing and Reginald Hudlin directing. Winfrey will produce through her Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment. The doc had been under wraps and in production for more than a year and is an in-depth documentary about the life of the great Poitier that includes the participation of his family. The doc will be an Apple Original Films release. Poitier, who died Friday at the age of 94 at his home in Beverly Hills, was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor for 1963’s Lilies of the Field. Following that break-out performance that turned him into a star, the Oscar-winner would continue to be a trailblazer in helping opening doors for other minority performers as he starred in such classics as In the Heat of the Night, To Sir With Love and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?.      
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Sidney Poitier’s Most Important Part Of His Legacy Were His Six Daughters

As the entertainment community continues to mourn the loss of Sidney Poitier, many of his fans can take comfort in celebrating his long career. Poitier was a trailblazing actor who brought immense integrity and dignity to the roles he played. He made history as the first Black actor to win an Oscar in 1964 for Best Actor for Ralph Nelson’s comedy-drama Lilies of the Field. However, his most notable role was being a father to his six daughters, Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who died in 2018), Anika, and Sydney.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Variety

Lulu, Singer and Co-Star of ‘To Sir With Love,’ Remembers Sidney Poitier, and Working With David Bowie

The legendary Scottish singer Lulu has had a career that’s spanned six decades and is still, as she says, “smashing it onstage,” but she is still most associated with a song and a film that she made when she was a teenager: the 1967 Sidney Poitier-starring classic “To Sir, With Love.” The film depicted Poitier as a British Guyanese teacher at a tough East London school and the ensuing racial issues, and featured Lulu not just as a student in his class but also singing the title song to him in a pivotal scene at the end. Though just 18 at...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Why Sidney Poitier Is the Most Important Actor in American History

This commentary on the life and legacy of Sidney Poitier was first published in the 2006 BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards, as part of the organization’s lifetime achievement award tribute to the trailblazing star, who died Jan. 6 at the age of 94. Is Sidney Poitier the most important actor in American history? One could quickly defend that question affirmatively simply with a newsreel of clips showing heroes like Martin Luther King Jr., from Birmingham to the March on Washington, Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, Jackie Robinson and Rosa Parks; Olympians Tommy Smith and John Carlos with their fists in the 1968 Mexico...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy