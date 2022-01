Urban hiking is great when the weather is unstable as you can duck into a coffee shop if the rain picks up. Our historical foothill towns are a great place to get your steps in. Sacramento has a rich history that a tour on foot will teach you. San Francisco is an urban hiking paradise, if you enjoy the city like my friend Jane does. Jane has lived and worked in San Francisco for more than 30 years. She walks most everywhere she goes or rides her bike. On weekends she is a walking tour guide. I joined Jane for a walking tour recently that was three hikes in one. We covered a lot of ground.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO