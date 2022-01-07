ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Management Liability Insurance Market May See a Big Move | Tokio Marine Holdings, Assicurazioni Generali, Chubb

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Latest Released Business Management Liability Insurance market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Business Management Liability Insurance market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment...

Sports Sponsorship Market To Boom - Spotlight On Market Leaders | Adidas, Nike, PepsiCo

The Latest Released Sports Sponsorship market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Sports Sponsorship market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Sports Sponsorship market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Adidas, Nike, Inc, PepsiCo, Rolex, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY & ?Sports SponsorshipMarket Scope and Market Breakdown.
MARKETS
Global Ventricular Assist Device Market To Be Driven By Increased Demand For Life Saving Devices In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Ventricular Assist Device Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Ventricular Assist Device market, assessing the market based on its segment like product type, application, design, and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Consumer Biometrics Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Suprema, NEC, ZKTeco

The Latest research study released by Ample Market Research "Global Consumer Biometrics Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are IDEX ASA, Infineon Technologies AG, CrossMatch Technologies., Suprema, NEC Corporation, ZKTeco, Fingerprint Cards AB, Gemalto NV (Thales Group), Touchless Biometric Systems AG, IDEMIA France SAS, MSYS Technology, Fulcruk Biometric LLC, EyeLock, etc.
ELECTRONICS
Medical Composite Market Projected To Hit $2.1 Billion by 2030 | Analysis, Sales Revenue, Key players and Future Investment

The global medical composites market was estimated at $0.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $2.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
MARKETS
Logistic Tracking and Management Software Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 | Magaya, Oracle, Route4Me, WiseTech Global

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Logistic Tracking and Management Software Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Logistic Tracking and Management Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
Oil and Gas Pipeline Market May Set New Growth Story | Nippon Steel, Tianjin Pipe, ChelPipe Group

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Oil and Gas Pipeline market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cyber Security in Financial Services Market to See Major Growth by 2028 | IBM, Airbus, Alien Vault

The Latest research study released by Ample Market Research "Global Cyber Security in Financial Services Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Experian Information Solutions, IBM Corporation, Accenture, Airbus, AlienVault, etc.
SOFTWARE
Metal Packaging Market Business Growth based on Expectations and Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2022

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Metal Packaging Market by Material, Product Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022″, the metal packaging market was valued at $122 billion in 2015, and is projected to reach $153 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2016 to 2022. Based on end use, food segment occupied more than two-fifths share of the total market in 2015.
INDUSTRY
Reflective Material Market 2021-26: Share, Trends, Growth, Demand and Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Reflective Material Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global reflective material market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Reflective materials...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Hearing Aids Products Market 2022 Industry Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Hearing Aids Products Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Hearing Aids Products market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Hearing Aids Products industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2030 | China National Pharmaceutical, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, Maersk Group, Agility

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 with detailed information of Product Types [Non-Cold Chain Warehouse, Cold Chain Warehouse], Applications [Pharmaceutical Factory, Pharmacy, Hospital] & Key Players Such as McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, Nippon Express, DB Schenker Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, DSV Panalpina, PHOENIX Group, MPA Pharma, NPK Katren ZAO, Sinotrans, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Maersk Group, Agility, FedEx Logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Henry Schein, FFF Enterprises etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Pharmaceutical Warehousing report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
INDUSTRY
Big Technology Service Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Dell EMC

Latest released the research study on Global Big Technology Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Big Technology Service Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Big Technology Service. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM Corporation (United States),Cisco Systems Inc. (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Citrix Systems Inc. (United States),Amazon.com Inc. (United States),Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States),Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan) ,Toshiba Corporation (Japan) ,Dell EMC (United States),Verizon Communications Inc. (United States).
MARKETS
Medicated Shampoo Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Farnam, Coty, Maruho

Latest released the research study on Global Medicated Shampoo Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Medicated Shampoo Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Medicated Shampoo. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (Neutrogena) (United States),Coty Inc.(Nioxin) (United States),CEVA ANIMAL HEALTH LLC (United States),Summers Laboratories, Inc. (United States),Sanofi-aventis Groupe (France),Farnam Companies, Inc. (United States),Avalon Natural Products, Inc. (India),Himalaya Herbal Healthcare (India),Procter & Gamble (United States),Maruho Co. Ltd (Japan).
MARKETS
Bus Dispatch Software Market to See Booming Growth | Driver Schedule, Mara Labs, Verizon

Latest released the research study on Global Bus Dispatch Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Bus Dispatch Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Bus Dispatch Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Driver Schedule (United States),busHive, Inc. (United States),Spireon, Inc. (United States),Mara Labs, Inc. (United States),Goal Systems (Spain),Seon (United States),Samsara (United States),Verizon (United States),Xiamen Lenz Communication Inc. (China),Vehicle Tracking SolutionsÂ (United States),Trapeze Group (Canada),Shenzhen TESWELL Technology Co.,Ltd. (China),Orbit Software (United States).
SOFTWARE
Digital Freight Brokerage Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Nippon Express, Pantos Logistics, SDV

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Freight Brokerage Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Freight Brokerage. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are DHL Supply Chain &Globe forwarding (Germany),Kuehne+Nagei (Switzerland),DB Schenker Logistics (Germany),Panalpina (Switzerland),Nippon Express (Japan),CEVA Logistics (Switzerland),Expeditors International (United States),USP Supply Chain Solutions (United States),SDV (France),DSV (Denmark),Kintetsu World Express (Japan),Agility (Switzerland),Pantos Logistics (South Korea),C.H.Robinson (United States),Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (Germany),Damco (Netherlands).
MARKETS
Food Tracking Technologies Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Honeywell International, Picarro, Carlisle Technology

Latest released the research study on Global Food Tracking Technologies Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Food Tracking Technologies Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Food Tracking Technologies. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (United States),C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (United States) ,Cognex Corporation (United States),Honeywell International, Inc. (United States),SGS SA (Switzerland),Bar Code Integrators, Inc. United States),Carlisle Technology Inc. (Canada),Mass Group Inc. (United States),Merit-Trax Technologies Inc. (Canada) ,Picarro Inc. (United States).
MARKETS
Private Tutoring Market Trends 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Outlook 2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Private Tutoring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global private tutoring market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. We are regularly tracking the...
MARKETS
Business Productivity Software Market Is Booming Worldwide | Broadcom, AppScale Systems, VMware, Google

Latest published market study on Global Business Productivity Software Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Business Productivity Software space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are IBM Corporation, AppScale Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), SAP SE, VMware Inc., Google LLC, Salesforce.com Inc. & Microsoft Corporation.
SOFTWARE
Contactless Ticketing ICs Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | Texas Instruments, CardLogix, Proxama

Latest released the research study on Global Contactless Ticketing ICs Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Contactless Ticketing ICs Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Contactless Ticketing ICs. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) ,NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands) ,Texas Instruments, Inc. (United States) ,Atos SE (France) ,Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany),Proxama, Plc (United Kingdom) ,CPI Card Group Inc. (United States),Oberthur Technologies S.A. (France),American Express Company (United States),CardLogix (United States).
NFL
Men's Toiletries Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Unilever, Brave Soldier, Koninklijke Philips

Latest released the research study on Global Men's Toiletries Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Men's Toiletries Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Men's Toiletries. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Unilever (United Kingdom),Procter & Gamble (United States),Beiersdorf (Germany),L'Oreal (France),Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands),Johnson & Johnson (Unite States),Colgate-Palmolive (United States),Edgewell Personal Care (United States),Brave Soldier (United States),Baxter of California (United States).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

