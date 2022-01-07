ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil and Gas Market Update: A Market Full of Surprises | Major Giants Exxon Mobil, BP, PetroChina, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, Suncor Energy

houstonmirror.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest Study on Industrial Growth of Oil and Gas Global Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Oil and Gas market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing...

www.houstonmirror.com

DailyFx

Crude Oil Prices May Turn as Markets Weigh Inflation, Fed Outlook

Crude oil price rally stalls as US jobs data flags ‘stagflation’ worries. Monetary policy bets in focus on upcoming Fed-speak, US CPI data. WTI advance stalled near $80/bbl, upward momentum may be fading. Crude oil prices retreated from a six-week high on Friday, tracking lower against a broadly...
houstonmirror.com

Oil and Gas Pipeline Market May Set New Growth Story | Nippon Steel, Tianjin Pipe, ChelPipe Group

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Oil and Gas Pipeline market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Benzinga

Why Exxon Mobil, BP And Shell Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader energy sector, including Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM), BP plc (NYSE:BP), Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE: RDS-A) and Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B (NYSE: RDS-B), are all trading higher amid tight oil supply and optimism surrounding global demand recovery despite a rise in COVID-19 cases. A drop in the US Dollar has also helped lift oil prices.
houstonmirror.com

At 27.2% Growth Rate, Renewable Energy Certificate Market to Garner $103.2 Billion by 2030

The increase in demand for power from renewable energy resources led to the high demand for renewable energy certificate market. The presence of developing countries such as India and China are under rapid development renewable energy infrastructure is also a factor driving the growth of the market. As of 2021, India had 96.96 GW of renewable energy capacity and represents 25.2% of the overall installed power capacity which provides great opportunity for the expansion of renewable energy certificates.
Las Vegas Herald

Global Drones for Oil and Gas Market Share | Trends | Size Growth | opportunity | Forecast 2028

Global Drones for Oil and Gas Market By Type (Single Rotor, Multi-Rotor, Fixed Wing and Hybrid & Nano), By Application (Inspection, Surveying & Mapping and Security & Emergency Response), By Geography, North America (U.S., Canada) South America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Trends and Forecast till 2028.
thedallasnews.net

Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market to See Major Growth by 2030 | Omega Protein, OLVEA Fish Oils, Austevoll Seafood, Croda, Oceana

The Global Fishmeal & Fish Oil market is structured within the product, geographical approaches with an aims to deliver detailed outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. Food security has been and will continue to be a key driver of socio-political priorities at global, regional and national level. To drive sustainable growth, Fishmeal & Fish Oil manufacturers need to develop strategies to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers profiling are considered in the survey like FMC, Austevoll Seafood, Croda, Oceana, Omega Protein, Nordic Naturals, OLVEA Fish Oils, TripleNine, FF Skagen, Pesquera Diamante SA & Kobyalar.
jwnenergy.com

Shell says trading results in gas stronger, but oil weaker

Royal Dutch Shell plc said its natural gas trading business overcame supply disruptions to post “significantly higher” earnings for the fourth quarter, but the unit that buys and sells oil fared much worse. It’s the latest in a series of mixed performances from an energy giant that’s under...
Las Vegas Herald

Oil and Gas Accumulators Market 2022 Global Manufacturers, Application, Technology (By Geography, Segments) Research Report 2028

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Oil and Gas Accumulators Market – Global Size & Share Research Report 2022-2028". The international Oil and Gas Accumulators market examination precis offers information approximately the appearance to the place that's blanketed using the researcher once they have been analyzing approximately this, they classified some tools like protective principles, classifications, implementations, Market Size, and additionally industrial chain's form. Global enterprise studies, which consist of aggressive panorama evaluation and growth trends and stocks among many nations. They provided the rising markets. The look at gives a thorough photo of the predicted duration. The studies look a some of the crucial component tendencies, growth elements, and segmentation inside the goal market over the forecast duration 2021-2027. The effect of numerous additives together with market dynamics such as growth drivers, restraints, dangers, and possibilities in the market is drawn to fulfil the needs of the market humans to draw and sell their product at the very exceptional range.
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Sales, Supply & Demand Analysis | GE Oil & Gas, Clean Energy Fuels, GNC Galileo

Market research on most trending report Global “Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure market state of affairs. The Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
houstonmirror.com

Waste Derived Biogas Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Clarke Energy, Sarawak Energy, Cargill

The recent research publication on Worldwide Waste Derived Biogas market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Worldwide Waste Derived Biogas investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory factors by country, subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Worldwide Waste Derived Biogas M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Siemens, Clarke Energy, Sarawak Energy, Cargill Inc., Biogas Technology Ltd., Bedminster International, Environmental Products & Technology Corp., AAT GmbH & Co., Biotech Energy AG, Bekon Biogas Energy Inc., Biogen Greenfinch & ADI Systems Inc etc.
OilPrice.com

Venezuela Surprises Oil Markets With Large Production Increase

Venezuela has reported a significant increase in monthly oil output. The spike in output can be attributed to a range of factors, including the technical assistance and diluent provided by Iran. Another key reason for significantly higher production was PDVSA’s ability to amortize and settle overdue debt with local oil...
Seekingalpha.com

Exxon sees up to $1.9B in Q4 operating gains from higher oil, gas prices

According to its latest 8-K filing, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) expects changes in natural gas prices will raise Q4 earnings by $700M-$1.1B compared with Q2 and changes in liquids prices will lift earnings by $400M-$800M. The combination means higher oil and natural gas prices could have increased Exxon's Q4 GAAP earnings...
