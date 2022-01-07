ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Generics Market Set for Explosive Growth | Sawai Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Apotex, Les Laboratoires Servier

Cover picture for the articleLatest Study on Industrial Growth of Generics Global Group of Eight (G8) Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Generics Group of Eight (G8) market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other...

Seaports Security Management Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Thales, Tyco, CONTROP Precision Technologies

Latest released the research study on the Global Seaports Security Management Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Seaports Security Management Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends, and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Seaports Security Management. The study covers emerging players' data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue, and global market share.
Metal Packaging Market Business Growth based on Expectations and Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2022

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Metal Packaging Market by Material, Product Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022″, the metal packaging market was valued at $122 billion in 2015, and is projected to reach $153 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2016 to 2022. Based on end use, food segment occupied more than two-fifths share of the total market in 2015.
Logistic Tracking and Management Software Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 | Magaya, Oracle, Route4Me, WiseTech Global

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Logistic Tracking and Management Software Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Logistic Tracking and Management Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Oil and Gas Pipeline Market May Set New Growth Story | Nippon Steel, Tianjin Pipe, ChelPipe Group

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Oil and Gas Pipeline market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
At 27.2% Growth Rate, Renewable Energy Certificate Market to Garner $103.2 Billion by 2030

The increase in demand for power from renewable energy resources led to the high demand for renewable energy certificate market. The presence of developing countries such as India and China are under rapid development renewable energy infrastructure is also a factor driving the growth of the market. As of 2021, India had 96.96 GW of renewable energy capacity and represents 25.2% of the overall installed power capacity which provides great opportunity for the expansion of renewable energy certificates.
Smart Medical Devices Market 2022 Industry Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Smart Medical Devices Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Smart Medical Devices market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Smart Medical Devices industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Ridesharing Services Market to See Huge Growth With Uber, Lyft, DiDi

Latest released the research study on the Global Ridesharing Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Ridesharing Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends, and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Ridesharing Services. The study covers emerging players' data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue, and global market share.
Breakfast Cereals Market to Grow 7.1% & to Reach $180.3 Billion, by 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Breakfast Cereals Market by Product Type, Nature, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global breakfast cereals market size was valued at $90.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $180.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030. Breakfast cereals are the type of breakfast food, which includes porridge, cornflakes, and oats. Expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and foodservice has made breakfast food easily available to customers, which, in turn, contributes toward the market growth. Moreover, ready-to-eat breakfast cereals is one of the new trends gaining high traction in the global breakfast cereals market.
Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2030 | China National Pharmaceutical, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, Maersk Group, Agility

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 with detailed information of Product Types [Non-Cold Chain Warehouse, Cold Chain Warehouse], Applications [Pharmaceutical Factory, Pharmacy, Hospital] & Key Players Such as McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, Nippon Express, DB Schenker Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, DSV Panalpina, PHOENIX Group, MPA Pharma, NPK Katren ZAO, Sinotrans, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Maersk Group, Agility, FedEx Logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Henry Schein, FFF Enterprises etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Pharmaceutical Warehousing report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
Reflective Material Market 2021-26: Share, Trends, Growth, Demand and Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Reflective Material Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global reflective material market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Reflective materials...
Browser Isolation Software Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | CylancePROTECT, Ericom Shield, Apozy

Latest released the research study on Global Browser Isolation Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Browser Isolation Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Browser Isolation Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ericom Shield (United States),Authentic8 (United States),Cyberinc (United States),CylancePROTECT (United States),Apozy Inc. (United States),Menlo Security (United States),Bromium (United States),Crusoe Security (Israel),Cyberwall (Canada),Cigloo (Israel).
Energy Drink Market to Register CAGR 9.6% Growth in Revenue During the Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 | Monster Beverage Corporation, Red Bull, The Coca-Cola Company

Global Energy Drink Market By Type (Alcoholic, Non- Alcoholic); By Product (Organic, Non-Organic, Natural); By End-Users (Teenagers, Adult, Geriatric) - Size, Share, Outlook, Opportunity, And Regional Forecast 2022 - 2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Energy Drink market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Energy Drink market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Digital Freight Brokerage Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Nippon Express, Pantos Logistics, SDV

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Freight Brokerage Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Freight Brokerage. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are DHL Supply Chain &Globe forwarding (Germany),Kuehne+Nagei (Switzerland),DB Schenker Logistics (Germany),Panalpina (Switzerland),Nippon Express (Japan),CEVA Logistics (Switzerland),Expeditors International (United States),USP Supply Chain Solutions (United States),SDV (France),DSV (Denmark),Kintetsu World Express (Japan),Agility (Switzerland),Pantos Logistics (South Korea),C.H.Robinson (United States),Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (Germany),Damco (Netherlands).
Contactless Ticketing ICs Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | Texas Instruments, CardLogix, Proxama

Latest released the research study on Global Contactless Ticketing ICs Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Contactless Ticketing ICs Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Contactless Ticketing ICs. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) ,NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands) ,Texas Instruments, Inc. (United States) ,Atos SE (France) ,Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany),Proxama, Plc (United Kingdom) ,CPI Card Group Inc. (United States),Oberthur Technologies S.A. (France),American Express Company (United States),CardLogix (United States).
Cognitive Systems Spending Market to See Booming Growth | IBM, Attivio, IPsoft

Latest released the research study on Global Cognitive Systems Spending Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cognitive Systems Spending Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cognitive Systems Spending. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States),Accenture Plc. (Ireland),HP Inc. (United States),Microsoft Corp. (United States),Intel Corporation (United states),Attivio (United States),Wipro Limited (India),Cognitive Scale Inc (United states),IPsoft Inc. (United States).
Men's Toiletries Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Unilever, Brave Soldier, Koninklijke Philips

Latest released the research study on Global Men's Toiletries Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Men's Toiletries Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Men's Toiletries. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Unilever (United Kingdom),Procter & Gamble (United States),Beiersdorf (Germany),L'Oreal (France),Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands),Johnson & Johnson (Unite States),Colgate-Palmolive (United States),Edgewell Personal Care (United States),Brave Soldier (United States),Baxter of California (United States).
Bus Dispatch Software Market to See Booming Growth | Driver Schedule, Mara Labs, Verizon

Latest released the research study on Global Bus Dispatch Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Bus Dispatch Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Bus Dispatch Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Driver Schedule (United States),busHive, Inc. (United States),Spireon, Inc. (United States),Mara Labs, Inc. (United States),Goal Systems (Spain),Seon (United States),Samsara (United States),Verizon (United States),Xiamen Lenz Communication Inc. (China),Vehicle Tracking SolutionsÂ (United States),Trapeze Group (Canada),Shenzhen TESWELL Technology Co.,Ltd. (China),Orbit Software (United States).
Infusion Pump Software Market is Going to Boom | ICU Medical, Baxter, Smiths Medical

Latest released the research study on Global Infusion Pump Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Infusion Pump Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Infusion Pump Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are BD (United States),ICU Medical, Inc. (United States),B. Braun (Germany),Baxter (United States),Terumo Medical (Japan),Fresenius Kabi (Germany),Moog (United States),F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland),Medtronic (Ireland),Smiths Medical, Inc. (United States).
Medical Coding Service Market May See a Big Move | Aviacode, Oracle, Genpact

Latest released the research study on Global Medical Coding Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Medical Coding Service Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Medical Coding Service. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are STARTEK Health (United States),Oracle (United States),3M (United States),Aviacode (United States),Maxim Health Information Services (United States),nThrive (United States),Medical Record Associates (United States),Dolbey (United States),Cerner (United States),Genpact (United States).
Double-decker Bus Market To Witness Massive Growth By 2027 | Volvo, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors

HTF MI released latest study on Global Double-decker Bus Market Growth Outlook 2021-2026 provides opportunity to better Understand details about fundamentalrestructuring and growth prognosis in Double-decker Bus Market. This study offer current relevant facts and correlations, and elaborates long-term, sustainable strategic and operative suggestions taken up by leading and emerging manufacturers. The sector faces an unprecedented change with regard to the far-reaching effects that it will have on the industry and its users and how it has been factored into the market trajectory and growth cycle of players such as Daimler, MAN, Solaris Bus & Coach, Volvo, Ashok Leyland, BYD, New Flyer, Otokar, Scania, Tata Motors, Yutong.
