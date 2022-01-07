ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Bakery Processing Equipment Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future

 4 days ago

According to the report "Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Type, Application (Bread, Cookies & Biscuits, Cakes & Pastries), End User (Foodservice Industry and Bakery Processing Industry), Function, Mode of Operation and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is estimated to account for nearly USD 11.6...

Metal Packaging Market Business Growth based on Expectations and Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2022

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Metal Packaging Market by Material, Product Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022″, the metal packaging market was valued at $122 billion in 2015, and is projected to reach $153 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2016 to 2022. Based on end use, food segment occupied more than two-fifths share of the total market in 2015.
Medical Composite Market Projected To Hit $2.1 Billion by 2030 | Analysis, Sales Revenue, Key players and Future Investment

The global medical composites market was estimated at $0.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $2.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
Dairy Alternatives Market Size |Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Dairy Alternatives Market by Source (Soy, Almond, Rice and Other Sources), Application (Food, Beverages, Dairy-free Probiotic Drinks and Others), Distribution Channel (Large Retail, Small Retail, Specialty Stores and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026″. According to the report, the global dairy alternatives industry was pegged at $13.02 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $35.80 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2019 to 2026.
Oil and Gas Pipeline Market May Set New Growth Story | Nippon Steel, Tianjin Pipe, ChelPipe Group

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Oil and Gas Pipeline market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Breakfast Cereals Market to Grow 7.1% & to Reach $180.3 Billion, by 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Breakfast Cereals Market by Product Type, Nature, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global breakfast cereals market size was valued at $90.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $180.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030. Breakfast cereals are the type of breakfast food, which includes porridge, cornflakes, and oats. Expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and foodservice has made breakfast food easily available to customers, which, in turn, contributes toward the market growth. Moreover, ready-to-eat breakfast cereals is one of the new trends gaining high traction in the global breakfast cereals market.
Land Surveying Software Market to see Booming Business Sentiments | Carlson Software, Bentley Systems, Autodesk

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Land Surveying Software Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Land Surveying Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Coiled Tubing Services Market 2022 Industry Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Coiled Tubing Services Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Coiled Tubing Services market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Coiled Tubing Services industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Digital Freight Brokerage Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Nippon Express, Pantos Logistics, SDV

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Freight Brokerage Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Freight Brokerage. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are DHL Supply Chain &Globe forwarding (Germany),Kuehne+Nagei (Switzerland),DB Schenker Logistics (Germany),Panalpina (Switzerland),Nippon Express (Japan),CEVA Logistics (Switzerland),Expeditors International (United States),USP Supply Chain Solutions (United States),SDV (France),DSV (Denmark),Kintetsu World Express (Japan),Agility (Switzerland),Pantos Logistics (South Korea),C.H.Robinson (United States),Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (Germany),Damco (Netherlands).
Plant-Based Food Market Key Players, Product and Production Information analysis and forecast - 2027 | Tyson Foods, Inc.Nestle SA, Keystone Natural Holdings, General Mills Inc, Premier Foods PLC

The global plant-based food market is anticipated to touch USD 38.28 billion at a 13.10?GR between 2019-2025, states the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Plant-based foods, simply put, is a diet which focuses on foods that are derived from plants. Some of the common foods used in plant-based diets include lentils, tofu, whole grains, soy, beans, seeds, nuts, vegetables, and fruits. Better nutrition, weight loss, healthier heart, lower risk of diabetes, and lower risk of cancer are some of the health benefits of consuming plant-based food.
Intelligent Driving Technologies Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Dana, Oerlikon, Ford

Latest survey on Global Intelligent Driving Technologies Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Intelligent Driving Technologies to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Intelligent Driving Technologies market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Eaton, GKN, Dana, Oerlikon, Ford, ZF, Continental, Magna International, Borgwarner, Jtekt, AAM.
Cognitive Systems Spending Market to See Booming Growth | IBM, Attivio, IPsoft

Latest released the research study on Global Cognitive Systems Spending Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cognitive Systems Spending Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cognitive Systems Spending. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States),Accenture Plc. (Ireland),HP Inc. (United States),Microsoft Corp. (United States),Intel Corporation (United states),Attivio (United States),Wipro Limited (India),Cognitive Scale Inc (United states),IPsoft Inc. (United States).
Private Tutoring Market Trends 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Outlook 2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Private Tutoring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global private tutoring market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. We are regularly tracking the...
Men's Toiletries Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Unilever, Brave Soldier, Koninklijke Philips

Latest released the research study on Global Men's Toiletries Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Men's Toiletries Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Men's Toiletries. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Unilever (United Kingdom),Procter & Gamble (United States),Beiersdorf (Germany),L'Oreal (France),Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands),Johnson & Johnson (Unite States),Colgate-Palmolive (United States),Edgewell Personal Care (United States),Brave Soldier (United States),Baxter of California (United States).
Medicated Shampoo Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Farnam, Coty, Maruho

Latest released the research study on Global Medicated Shampoo Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Medicated Shampoo Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Medicated Shampoo. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (Neutrogena) (United States),Coty Inc.(Nioxin) (United States),CEVA ANIMAL HEALTH LLC (United States),Summers Laboratories, Inc. (United States),Sanofi-aventis Groupe (France),Farnam Companies, Inc. (United States),Avalon Natural Products, Inc. (India),Himalaya Herbal Healthcare (India),Procter & Gamble (United States),Maruho Co. Ltd (Japan).
Contactless Ticketing ICs Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | Texas Instruments, CardLogix, Proxama

Latest released the research study on Global Contactless Ticketing ICs Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Contactless Ticketing ICs Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Contactless Ticketing ICs. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) ,NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands) ,Texas Instruments, Inc. (United States) ,Atos SE (France) ,Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany),Proxama, Plc (United Kingdom) ,CPI Card Group Inc. (United States),Oberthur Technologies S.A. (France),American Express Company (United States),CardLogix (United States).
On-Demand Services Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2030 | Netflix, Instacart, MyClean, TaskRabbit, Alfred Club

Global On-Demand Services Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global On-Demand Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Instacart, MyClean Inc., Netflix, Amazon.com Inc., AskforTask Inc., TaskRabbit Inc., Helpling GmbH & Co. KG, Cleanly Inc., Shipt, Serviz.com Inc., Alfred Club Inc., ANGI Homeservices Inc. & ServiceWhale Inc..
Global Heat Sealing Equipment Market Strategic Analysis, Growth Drivers, Industry Trends, Demand and Future Opportunities till 2030

The Global Heat Sealing Equipment Market record begins with a short presentation on primary concerns impacting the current and future development, challenges, openings, limitations, and upcoming trends of the Heat Sealing Equipment market. This record’s goal is to represent the market requirements through depicting the data, elements, field-examined strategies, and market division. Industry Experts give perfectionist examination of limits essential to top players, along with the current-day turn of events, gross edge, piece of the pie, destiny development techniques, object assortment, object, and income.
Frozen Bakery Products Market Revenue based on Statistics and Growth upto 2031

The Frozen Bakery Products Market Report of MarketResearch.Biz is an unique collection of Market Size, Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Constraints, and drivers of Key business. Starting with associate examination on the present state of the Frozen Bakery Products market 2021, the analysis clarifies the dynamics touching every phase inside it. The report has been introduced a distinctive analysis technology specifically designed for this market. It also includes details on sales channels, distributors, traders, and dealers, including research findings and conclusions, an appendix, and data sources. The research document goes into great detail about product launch events, business drivers, challenges, and opportunities.
