Oscar Niemeyer

A Toronto Dispensary by Studio Paolo Ferrari Offers Clients an Interactive Experience

By Words: Wilson Barlow
Interior Design
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Alchemy, the apothecarylike space is between a laboratory and a temple, one that not only subverts the marijuana cliches but also delivers an interactive and elevated boutique experience. Studio Paolo Ferrari‘s material choices throughout the 1,500 square feet explore a fundamental...

interiordesign.net

