Dehydrated Freeze Fruits Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Harmony House Foods, Unilever, Wise Company

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Breakfast Cereals Market by Product Type, Nature, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global breakfast cereals market size was valued at $90.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $180.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030. Breakfast cereals are the type of breakfast food, which includes porridge, cornflakes, and oats. Expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and foodservice has made breakfast food easily available to customers, which, in turn, contributes toward the market growth. Moreover, ready-to-eat breakfast cereals is one of the new trends gaining high traction in the global breakfast cereals market.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO