ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Melds Nature and Architecture for a Residential Development Outside of Mexico City

By Words: Edie Cohen
Interior Design
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf ever there was a harmonious melding of nature and architecture, it is this 914-acre residential development, located approximately 100 miles southwest of Mexico City. Lake Avándaro and surrounding mountains provide the first element, a new-built clubhouse by Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos, the second. Pragmatically programmed as the project’s socialization hub, the...

interiordesign.net

Comments / 0

Related
ArchDaily

Oppenheim Architecture Unveils Design of Nature-Integrated Mountain Resort in Saudi Arabia

Oppenheim Architecture Unveils Design of Nature-Integrated Mountain Resort in Saudi Arabia. Oppenheim Architecture and Saudi developers The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) have unveiled the design of a new mountain resort nestled in the wadi vistas of western Saudi Arabia. Titled Desert Rock, the project draws inspiration from the surrounding geography, allowing guests to connect with the nature and the local culture of the region through a fully nature-integrated architecture.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Installation of Micro Greenhouses / Iván Bravo Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. The series of micro-greenhouses is located at the meeting point between the countryside and the city, the furniture, and the building, production and contemplation. Between a miniature of the main production system that sustains the nutrition of the human race and a habitable enlargement of the vegetable container as a piece of design. By confronting the encounter between these two realities in an urban setting, the need to insert the vegetal world into the domestic space is manifested, going beyond the ornamental purpose or the ephemeral productive simulations.
VISUAL ART
Dezeen

Trace Architecture Office designs theatre complex in China as a "stage for the city"

Chinese studio Trace Architecture Office has completed the Aranya Theatre complex at the seaside resort of Aranya in Hebei Province, with a stone amphitheatre for outdoor performances. Instead of designing a single block filling the seafront site, the Beijing-based practice split the complex into three distinctive spaces – the outdoor...
WORLD
hypebeast.com

Casa Organica Is an Amalgamation of Architecture and Nature

Designed by Mexican architect Javier Senosiain, Casa Organica is the essence of the amalgamation between architecture and nature. Found up in Naucalpan, Mexico City, the home recalls the likes of Jacques Couëlle’s familiar grotto-style architectural sculpture in Provence’s Mouans-Sartoux formed with similar curves and rounded out interiors.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Delfina Espina#Regina Jarque
ArchDaily

From Wellbeing in Interiors to the Future of Cities: The Most Relevant Architecture Themes of 2021

From Wellbeing in Interiors to the Future of Cities: The Most Relevant Architecture Themes of 2021. If last year we concentrated all our efforts and attention on the climate crisis and how we will live together, this second year of the pandemic was a tremendous opportunity to continue with the reflection and deepening debate on the most urgent issues in architecture. Through calls, articles, interviews, debates and projects, ArchDaily's Monthly Topics of 2021 presented a response each month, rich in research and reflection about the most relevant issues - from interior wellbeing, green architecture, adaptive reuse, migration and equity, to rendering, automation in architecture, collective design and the future of cities.
DESIGN
weddingchicks.com

Mexico City Destination Wedding Inspiration

Everyone who's ever considered planning a destination wedding is familiar with Mexico's famous beaches...but what do you know about Mexico City? It's a totally different vibe with incredible vintage architecture and huge green spaces right in the middle of a bustling city–filled with art and intrigue! Not to mention the world-class cuisine and mixologists that use only the finest mezcal and tequila–your guests are sure to have a great time! This styled shoot dives into everything that makes Mexico City such a gem, especially for weddings.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Wallpaper*

Germane Barnes on racial demographics, cities and disruption in architecture

Germane Barnes has wanted to be an architect ever since he was a child. That might seem like a familiar adage to many in the design and architecture circles, but for Barnes, who grew up on the far West Side of Chicago, his exposure to the discipline stemmed from an unconventional set of reference points.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
Place
Mexico City
Interior Design

Lehrer Architects Transforms an Infill Lot in Los Angeles into a Residential Compound for the Vulnerable

2021 Best of Year winner for Greater Good: Supportive Housing. Designed, permitted, and built in just 13 weeks, this community project is one centerpiece in the city’s emergency strategy to get homeless people into safe and healthy “bridge” shelters en route to permanent housing. By deploying prefabricated 8-by-8-foot pallet shelters, the Lehrer Architects LA team have transformed a forgotten, oddly shaped infill lot on the Orange Line busway into a welcoming compound for the vulnerable and unhoused. Quick to assemble, the 39 one-or-two-person homes provide private, autonomous space for occupants, add real value to a previously underused property, and offer a template for the development of similar sites around the region. The architects enlivened the campus with modernist details: Color, applied to both the buildings and the ground, has the uplifting effect of a 3-D work of art, enhancing the individuality of the shelters while creating a coherent sense of community; chain-link fencing not only provides appropriate privacy and visual separation but also creates vibrant graphic patterns. The energy is palpable. “For us,” founding partner Michael B. Lehrer concludes, “projects like this are exhilarating.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
ArchDaily

Urban Planning & Architectural Design for Sustainable Development – 7th Edition

Following the success of the previous editions of "Urban Planning & Architectural Design for Sustainable Development," the 7th edition of the conference will be an opportunity to benefit from and exchange knowledge with experts in this field. Selected papers of the conference will be published in a book series entitled...
SCIENCE
irei.com

Ascentris, Sterling Bay form development JV for residential tower in Chicago

Ascentris and Sterling Bay form joint venture to develop 160 N Morgan, a class A residential tower with ground-floor retail in Fulton Market. The joint venture combines Sterling Bay’s track record for success in developing world-class, experiential spaces with Ascentris’ expertise in luxury multifamily real estate investment, strengthening both partners’ ability to expand their footprints in Chicago’s residential real estate market.
CHICAGO, IL
Interior Design

BoND Designs Company Gallery’s New Lower East Side Location

The legacy of modern architecture and design does not lack couples who live and produce together. While heteronormative dynamics often times have cast a male-centric shadow over women creators like Noémi Raymond or Ray Eames, many queer designers today work towards disrupting such biases. Since Daniel Rauchwerger and Noam Dvir launched BoND two years ago, the New York-based duo has been focusing on projects that elevate queer visibility. Company Gallery’s new Lower East Side location is one of the first projects they embarked on while maintaining full-time jobs during their professional transition.
DESIGN
milehighcre.com

New Mixed-Use Residential Development Coming to Fitzsimons Village Master Plan

The development team of Uplands Real Estate Partners, The Max Collaborative, and Wynne Yasmer Real Estate are planning to deliver a new mixed-use residential development located within Fitzsimons Village, across from the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora. The Broadleaf will include 370 residential apartments and more than 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space lining the boulevard within the master-planned Village. Construction is underway, with completion anticipated in the spring of 2024.
DENVER, CO
Robb Report

This New Teardrop Trailer Expands Into a Multi-Room Cabin With Its Own Bedroom

It may not turn into a robot like a Transformer, but there’s still more to the Hunter Nature Raptor XC than meets the eye. The Turkish outfit’s latest model is a teardrop trailer that can expand. Thanks to an ingenious design, the Raptor XC can easily be towed by any mid-size SUV and quickly converts into a multi-room living space once you’ve reached your destination. Despite its angular shape, the Raptor XC looks like any other teardrop trailer at a glance. That changes once it’s unhitched, though. The rear of the vehicle can slide out—either manually or via an optional remote-controlled system—effectively...
HOME & GARDEN
luxurylaunches.com

This gorgeous 2-bedroom luxury bubble lounge will let you and your family admire rescue elephants in a Thai forest.

Is there anything better than waking up to verdant views amid a lush natural environment that’s completely unadulterated? Yes, there is! At the Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, Thailand, all the natural goodness is coupled with the company of Earth’s most majestic beasts- elephants. The good news is, the luxury resort is now offering a brand-new two-bedroom Jungle Bubble Lodge allowing families or a group of friends to revel in the exceptional experience. The pristine banks of the Ruak River are now occupied by the new Jungle Bubble Lodge that is roomy enough for four guests in 150 square meters of indoors and outdoors living space.
YOGA
yankodesign.com

This superyacht with a gaping void in the middle is built for exploration in style

Could yachts in the future with gaping holes be the next big trend? If we are to believe what Lazzarini Design Studio has conceptualized in the past, and with this sleek piece of creation- the answer will be a resounding, yes! For the blueprint of their latest concept yacht, the design studio adapts the flair of the Shape yacht but with certain distinctions that make it stand out from the rest.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy