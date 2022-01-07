Supreme Court Hears Arguments on Biden's Vaccine Mandate for Big Business

Federal appeals courts recently issued two decisions impacting federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements mandated by President Joe Biden earlier this year. Reversing a decision made by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Sixth Circuit on December 15 dissolved the stay preventing the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) from implementing its Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), which requires all employers with 100 or more employees to vaccinate their workers against COVID-19 or implement weekly testing. Unvaccinated employees must also wear a mask in the workplace.

