ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Black churches play pivotal role to community during pandemic

By Elliott Davis
siouxlandproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS – Churches have been essential to the survival of the African-American community in this deadly COVID pandemic that’s hit minorities particularly hard. The Black church was one of the only institutions positioned and trusted enough to address mind, body, and soul. “We already had a...

www.siouxlandproud.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Society
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
dptv.org

The Role of Pastors’ Spouses in the Church

A look inside the lives of pastors and their spouses, traditionally called First Ladies and First Gentlemen in the African American church, to see how they support the ministry individually and as a couple together. Plus, producer Marcus Green talks with Detroit Church Pastor Sonny Smith and his wife Sherita about staring their ministry and serving the church congregation together.
DETROIT, MI
WSMV

How local churches combat Covid in their communities

Local churches are reacting to the rise in Covid-19 cases and changing how they hold services. News 4's Danielle Jackson spoke with Dr. Joseph Walker, the bishop over Mount Zion Baptist church about the decision they made to ensure safety.
RELIGION
WRAL

Fayetteville pastor blames pandemic for loss of church

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A Fayetteville church and community staple will soon be gone after the pandemic forced the congregation to have to sell their building. Photographer: Michael Joyner.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Churches#Black People#Pandemic#Racism#African American#Covid#The Black Church
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: Fortunately—or even unfortunately—it’s your turn now

The Bible suggests that God has a history of using people in the strangest ways. My take on it is He uses the strangest people to carry out His divine will? After all, doesn’t the Bible let us know that those who feel quite strange about it, are chosen by God to carry out heavenly […] The post Spiritually Speaking: Fortunately—or even unfortunately—it’s your turn now appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
RELIGION
WAVY News 10

Women breaking through to top roles in Black churches

When an opening for bishop arose in the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in 2010, Teresa Jefferson-Snorton looked around to see if any women were offering to be candidates. None were. She knew that since its founding 140 years earlier by Black Methodists emerging from slavery, the denomination had never elected...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
eastlansinginfo.news

Two EL Churches Trying to Provide Faith-Based Reparations to Greater Lansing Black Community

Two East Lansing churches are working to provide faith-based reparations to the Black Community in Greater Lansing after learning about a project started by a Lansing resident. The idea is for predominantly white churches to create an endowment that Black faith-based organizations can use to distribute funds to Black residents in the area to assist with costs related to education, homeownership, and starting small businesses.
LANSING, MI
caldwelljournal.com

Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News

LENOIR, NC (December 29, 2021) — The Caldwell Baptist Association assists churches and non-profit organizations in advertising news and events. The Church/Community news goes out every Wednesday. If you would like to advertise in this publication please email your information to Darlene by Tuesday each week. CHURCH NEWS. The...
LENOIR, NC
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: The Rural Church in Changing Communities

When I was appointed to my first rural pastorate, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect. Our rural church was in a rapidly changing corner of the world. A half mile away, a large lake brought in tourists from the neighboring cities. Twenty minutes to our south, developers were buying up enormous tracts of land, promising to redesign the face of the once small town. Newly constructed homes attracted retirees from the neighboring metropolitan areas, which all seemed to be inching toward the small plot of land where my church sat.
EDUCATION
5280.com

On Being Lonely During The Pandemic

I was alone, and then I was really alone. But now, with the pandemic seemingly waning, I’m just not sure I want to be around almost anyone. My first apartment in Denver had double sliding glass doors that opened onto a small balcony. I don’t recall ever using the tiny outdoor space, but I do remember well the way the late afternoon sun baked two rectangular sections of carpet just inside those doors. At 22, I didn’t have enough furniture to fill even a 600-square-foot place, which was just as well since I didn’t have any friends or family to tuck into the armchairs that should’ve occupied that empty expanse of rug. I did have a bed my parents had given me for my cross-country move and a cut-rate couch from Furniture Row, but neither was inviting for a nap. Instead, I often chose to curl up on the sun-warmed floor and let the polyester fibers soak up the tears as I fell asleep.
DENVER, CO
outreachmagazine.com

Most Churches Taking On New Ministry Opportunities During Pandemic

Congregations display creativity and resilience as they address their communities’ changing needs. The Hartford Institute for Religion Research has released its second report examining how U.S. congregations are navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, and findings this time show most churches are embracing new and innovative ministry opportunities. One congregation, for...
RELIGION
Telegraph

Three more St. Louis institutions close due to COVID, omicron

Shortly after the St. Louis Art Museum announced it would be closing the remainder of the month, the Missouri Historical Society did the very same for its popular St. Louis locations. The Missouri History Museum, located in Forest Park with the art museum, and the Missouri Historical Society Library and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
techxplore.com

Online parenting communities pulled closer to extreme groups spreading misinformation during COVID-19 pandemic

Parenting communities on Facebook were subject to a powerful misinformation campaign early in the COVID-19 pandemic that pulled them closer to extreme communities and their misinformation, according to a new study published by researchers at the George Washington University. Previous research has shown that social media feeds the spread of...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy