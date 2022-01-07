ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How William Jackson Harper Embraced the Scariness of Rom-Coms for Love Life

By Chris Murphy
Vanity Fair
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe actor who calls himself “not the most romantic person” anchors the 10-episode series in its second season, playing a man stumbling his way through post-divorce life. The second season of HBO Max’s Love Life introduced a major change, swapping out its hapless heroine Darby (Anna Kendrick) for Marcus Watkins, a...

Vanity Fair

Euphoria Season 2 Is Too Stylish for Its Own Good

Wanna feel old? Watch Euphoria. HBO’s arty, thoroughly depressing teen series returns for its second season on January 9, after a nearly three-year wait. One feels old watching the show because, yes, it’s all about young people and their Gen Z hangups and habits. But there is also, on the happier side of feeling gray, a mounting realization that much of what’s being shown on creator Sam Levinson’s series is the petty, impermanent stuff of youth. The pain may be real, and may be turgidly articulated. But it will, in large part, pass.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

5 rom-coms to fall in love with 2022

As our movie man James King leads a new vote for Radio 2 listeners to find out the Ultimate Rom-Com film (details below), here are a few he’s seriously excited to see in the coming year. Marry Me (cinemas, 11th February) Romantic comedy queen Jennifer Lopez stars as a...
MOVIES
The Independent

Love bites in 'Wolf Like Me' with Isla Fisher and Josh Gad

Isla Fisher s character in the new genre-bending series “Wolf Like Me” is a romantic catch. Kind of.She speaks four languages, makes cheese and pottery and is good at close-up magic. On the other hand, she can be distant and absolutely beastly. Oh, that reminds us: She has a pretty big personal secret.“I’m a complicated person," she tells her onscreen potential romantic partner, played by Josh Gad in the first episode. "I have a really complicated life.”His character understands perfectly: He’s a bit of a mess, too, an emotional wreck since the death of his wife and he's...
TV SERIES
Anna Kendrick
William Jackson Harper
Deadline

Mia Sinclair Jenness Boards ‘The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry’; Rom-Com ‘The Other Zoey’ Adds Mallori Johnson, Maggie Thurmon, Amalia Yoo & More

EXCLUSIVE: Mia Sinclair Jenness (Arcane) will star alongside Kunal Nayyar, Lucy Hale, Christina Hendricks, David Arquette and Scott Foley in The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, an adaptation of Gabrielle Zevin’s New York Times bestselling novel, which is currently in production in Cape Cod. The film directed by Hans Canosa follows the titular A.J. Fikry (Nayyar), whose life is not at all what he expected it to be. His wife has died, his bookstore is experiencing the worst sales in its history, and now his prized possession, a rare edition of Poe poems, has been stolen. Over time, he has given up on people,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The White Lotus’ Recruits Aubrey Plaza for Season 2

Aubrey Plaza is heading for a White Lotus vacation. The Parks and Recreation favorite has been tapped to star in the upcoming second season of the dark comedy from creator Mike White. Season two of the HBO comedy will say farewell to Hawaii and be set at a different White Lotus property as the social satire follows a new group of vacationers. Sources say Italy is being eyed as the location for season two, though HBO has remained mum on that detail. Plaza will play Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. She joins the previously announced Michael...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
interviewmagazine.com

Louisahhh and Matthew Williams on Daily Rhythms and Life in Paris

To mark the release of the deluxe edition of her album The Practice of Freedom, the DJ and singer Louisahhh tapped 1017 ALYX 9SM for a special t-shirt in celebration of love, chaos, and the Okra Project, an organization dedicated to protecting Black Trans people in face of crisis. The collaboration is a reunion of sorts, for Louisahhh and her fellow New Yorker Matthew Williams, the co-founder of 1017 ALYX 9SM and the creative director at Givenchy. The album is a blend of crunching electronic production and deep lyrics, finding function in places others may fail to see, kind of like Williams’s approach to fashion. This is not the first time the pair have teamed up, blending their styles and crafts. Louisahhh often curates playlists for Williams and DJs at his fashion shows. During a busy week, the two kindred spirits linked up to discuss vegetarianism, finding that good daily rhythm, and life as Americans in Paris.
YOGA
Vanity Fair

Robin de Jesús Takes Flight

Nobody can caress a butcher-block table like Robin de Jesús does in Tick, Tick…Boom! “I made love to that table,” the three-time Tony nominee says with a laugh. “I loved that table so hard, there’s gonna be three tables by the end of the night.”
MOVIES
Deadline

Hulu Orders 20th Television Comedy ‘Reboot’ To Series; Judy Greer Joins Alongside Keegan-Michael Key & Johnny Knoxville

Hulu has ordered the Steven Levitan and 20th Television comedy Reboot to series. Judy Greer has notched the female lead character role of Bree Marie Larson in the Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville comedy series, replacing Leslie Bibb. Deadline hears that the writers took the direction of the female lead character in a different direction. The nine-time Emmy winning Levitan created, wrote, is executive producing and is show-running Reboot. Steeped in the irony of the television’s industry continuing inclination to “reboot” hit shows from the past, the series begins when Hulu reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast  back together. Now...
TV SERIES
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Anchorman’ Actor David Koechner Arrested on New Year’s Eve

David Koechner, known for his roles in the Anchorman movies and the U.S. version of The Office, was arrested on New Year’s Eve, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. According to TMZ, Koechner was arrested for suspected DUI and hit-and-run on Friday in Simi Valley. He was taken into custody and booked into Ventura County jail. He was released the following morning and has a court date set for March, TMZ reported. Koechner is known for playing sportscaster Champ Kind in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. He also played Todd Packer, a friend of Michael Scott’s (fellow Anchorman star Steve Carell), on NBC’s The Office. His other credits include The Goldbergs and American Dad! THR has reached out to the Simi Valley Police Department for additional information. THR also has reached out to Koechner’s attorney for comment.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
BHG

Tour Sidney and Joanna Poitier's Beverly Hills Home

Sidney Poitier admittedly is more of a household name than his wife, Joanna. An Oscar, a knighthood, and a hot-selling book make sure of that. But in their Beverly Hills home, the roles reverse. Joanna, an interior designer, is the unequivocal star; the entire house is her stage. Built in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Insider

The 7 biggest movie snubs from the Golden Globes 2022 nominations

There was also no love for Bradley Cooper's performance in "Licorice Pizza." Timothée Chalamet's performance in "Dune" was also snubbed. There was not a single nomination for "The Last Duel" Despite this medieval tale finding high acclaim from critics, and being stacked with A-list talent, it got zero love...
MOVIES
TODAY.com

John Travolta shares New Year’s Eve photo with family

Actor John Travolta rang in the new year with his two children by his side, and he shared the moment on social media. Travolta’s “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton John commented on the photo complimenting daughter Ella’s "gorgeous" dress.Jan. 3, 2022.
CELEBRITIES

