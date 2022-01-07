ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronceverte, WV

Carol Ann Dixon

Mountain Messenger
Mountain Messenger
 3 days ago

-Carol Ann Dixon, 69, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at her residence with her loving family by her side.

She was born Apr. 24, 1952 in Ronceverte, the daughter of the late Gene and Velma Morgan Henson.

Carol was a member of Graystone Baptist Church in Ronceverte and was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and a homemaker.

Other than her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, Garland Henson, Darrell Henson and his wife Mary Probo, Donnie Henson and his wife Linda and Dennis Henson, and nephew Garland Lee Henson.

Survivng Carol are her husband of 52 years, Silas “Bill” Dixon; daughters, Tricia Dauwel (Conrad) of Organ Cave. and Traci Hoke (Jesse) of Frankford; son, Eric Dixon (Ashley) of Lewisburg; grandchildren, Nathan Dixon, Evan Dixon, Marley Dauwel, Abby Haynes and Kendall Hoke; sister-in-law, Judy Huffman of Lewisburg; nephew, Chris Henson (Samantha) of Second Creek; nieces, Spring Phillip (Jimmy) of South Carolina, Misty Boone (Chris) of Organ Cave; great-nieces and great-nephews, Bre and Emily Henson, Brody Heckman, Courtney Arabis (Danny), Preston Gorence (Holly), Bryce Coleman, Mackenzie Frese (Ethan), and Lindsey Boone; great-great-nephew, Ezekiel Gorence; and special family friends of many years, Teddy and Rita Camp.

Funeral services for Carol were held on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Graystone Baptist Church, Ronceverte, where Pastor Youel Altizer officiated. Interment followed in Rosewood Cemetery at Lewisburg.

The family received their family and friends Tuesday evening, Jan. 4, at Graystone Baptist Church.

Pallbearers were Chris Henson, Preston Gorence, Conrad Dauwel, Jesse Hoke, RJ Miller, Adam Merritt and Teddy Camp with Honorary Pallbearers, Nathan and Evan Dixon.

Special thanks to HospiceCare and Dr. Pam Butcher for the care they provided to Carol and her family.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com

