The current mortgage rates are close to 3 percent. While the rates are higher than the beginning of 2021, they're still close to historic lows. According to mortgage data company Black Knight, at the current rates, there are around 11.2 million well-qualified homeowners who could lower their mortgage interest rate by at least 0.75 percentage if they decided to refinance right now. How and when should you refinance your debt?

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO