ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

William F. Dixon

Mountain Messenger
Mountain Messenger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tDRYl_0dflFYtV00

-William F. “Lindburgh” Dixon, 94, passed away with his children at his side on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Bill was born Nov. 18, 1927 at Sunlight, WV, to the late Arthur G. and Mary Virginia Bare Dixon.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Gee Dixon; an infant son, William Earl; two brothers, Junior and Laddie Dixon; five sisters, B.C. Gwinn, Sally Lee Omdstead, Lola Ray Viers, Lawanda Viers, and Mary Virginia Reynolds.

Bill graduated from Williamsburg High School class of 1943. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1947, graduated from Frame Refrigeration & Electrical Institute and married the love of his life, Mary Jo Gee on May 27, 1950. He moved to Fairlea in 1951 and established Dixon Refrigeration and Heating. He was a Lennox dealer, was a 50-year member of Fairlea Ruritan Club, coached Little League and was a Boy Scout Leader. He was member of Fairlea Fire and Rescue Department, was a charter member of the Greenbrier East Booster Club and was a 40-year member of Greenbrier County Farm Bureau. He helped to build Greenbrier County Youth Camp and was a director for 30 years.

Bill was a 50-year member of Greenbrier Lodge #42 AF&AM. He attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Ronceverte for many years. He loved the outdoors especially trout fishing in Yellowstone National Park. In 1985, he won a Big Buck contest in West Virginia.

Survivors include his son, Michael W. Dixon (Susan) of Caldwell; daughter, Brenda Dixon Gabbert of Alderson; daughter, Ginger Dixon Morgan (Rodney) of Lewisburg; four grandsons, Trent (Kerry) Gabbert, Aaron Gabbert (Jenna), Neil Dixon (Gabrielle), and Dr. Scott Dixon (Dr. Jordan); three granddaughters, Lindsey Gabbert Flach (Michael), Kinsey Morgan (Eric), and Kourtney Morgan; nine great-grandsons, Henry, William, John and Sam Gabbert, Cameron Gabbert, Michael D. Flach, Rhett and Wells Dixon, Emmett Dixon, and one great-grandson on the way; four great-granddaughters: Ainsley and Caroline Flach, Delaney Gabbert, and Josie Schroder; two sisters, Edna Cochran and Sally Blankenship; two brothers, Frank Dixon and Sam Bare; two sisters-in-law, Christina Dixon and Bonnie Cooper Gee. He is also survived by many cousins and friends.

We can honestly say Dad lived a life that we all would wish for. He was loved by his great-grandchildren, grandkids, and kids, and just about everyone he touched. If you were lucky enough to be picked on, he liked you. If not, he wasn’t afraid to let you know. For 93 years, he did about anything he would want to do with a great family and many great friends.

Funeral service was held on Monday, Jan. 3, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ronceverte where Pastor Joe Geiger officiated. Military honors were conducted by American Legion Post 26 Honor Guard.

Visitation was at the church before the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be given to Trinity United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 373 Pocahontas Ave. Ronceverte WV 24970.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Messenger

Teresa Michelle Bennett

Teresa Michelle Bennett, 60, was a loving daughter, mother, and grandmother. She left us on Dec. 18, 2021 after an extended battle with cancer. Teresa was born on May 13, 1961 to Edwin and Hilda Foster Bennett of White Sulphur Springs. She graduated from Greenbrier East High School with a...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Mountain Messenger

Stephanie Wood

Ronceverte -Stephanie Wood, 36, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Pikeville Medical Center. Born Mar. 18, 1985, in Majuro, Marshall Islands, Stephanie was the daughter of Johnny Chong and the late Tammy Chong. She attended the Zions Light Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Stephanie...
LEWISBURG, WV
Mountain Messenger

Betty Virginia Lovelace

Ronceverte-Betty Virginia Lovelace, 76, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Betty was born Oct. 15, 1945 in Ronceverte to the late Clarence Edward and Katherine Morgan Yates. Betty was a 1963 graduate of Greenbrier High School in Ronceverte and loved her classmates. She was a member of the Greenbrier Valley Church of the Nazarene where she was a devout Christian and loved God, her family and church. Betty’s most important job was to be a loving mother and grandmother. She was a retired office assistant with the Probation and Parole office.
RONCEVERTE, WV
Mountain Messenger

NRCTC honors Dr. David Perkins

New River Community and Technical College and the New River CTC Foundation will honor former college president Dr. David Perkins at a dedication ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. in the Greenbrier Hall Auditorium. “Not only was Dr. Perkins the first president of New River CTC, but he...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Mountain Messenger

Mountain Messenger

Lewisburg, WV
208
Followers
295
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Mountain Messenger is a weekly newspaper located in Lewisburg, WV and provides quality stories from Greenbrier County and its surrounding areas.

 https://mountainmessenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy