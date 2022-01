A New York Police Department officer was shot in the head on New Year’s Day while sleeping in his car between shifts. The officer had ended an eight-hour shift at a New Year's Eve event in Central Park at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a press conference later that day. He decided to rest in his personal vehicle parked in the lot of the 25th Precinct station house in Harlem before his following shift at 7 a.m.

