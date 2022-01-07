ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, MO

Monsanto Employee Stole Trade Secret

By Sarah Coble
infosecurity-magazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who worked at the Monsanto Company has admitted stealing a trade secret from his former employer and attempting to sell it to the People’s Republic of China. Xiang Haitao was employed by the American agrochemical and agricultural biotechnology corporation and its subsidiary, The Climate Corporation, as an imaging scientist...

Mother Jones

What Was Monsanto?

Once the lion of US agriculture, Monsanto skulked off the historical stage and into the maw of its long-time rival Bayer, the sprawling German conglomerate, in 2018. The takeover marked a quiet exit for one of the 21st century’s most controversial corporations—one that became embroiled in scandals involving undisclosed grants and collaboration with prominent university professors *, triggered an annual global “March against Monsanto” in the 2010s, and generated two massive sets of lawsuits regarding its blockbuster herbicides, glyphosate and dicamba.
foreigndesknews.com

Chinese National Pleads Guilty in U.S. Court to Stealing Trade Secrets

A Chinese national pleaded guilty on Thursday in Missouri federal court to conspiring to steal trade secrets from agricultural company Monsanto to benefit the Chinese government, the U.S. Justice Department said. Xiang Haitao, who was employed by Monsanto and a subsidiary from 2008 to 2017, pleaded guilty to one count...
