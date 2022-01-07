Iowa Leading Indicators Index increases in November

Monthly US GDP declined 0.8% in November, reversing about one-half of a 1.6% increase in October. The October increase was revised higher by 0.1 percentage point. The November decline was mainly accounted for by a sharp widening of the goods deficit. There was also a decline in nonfarm inventory investment. Together, these sources of drag more than offset a modest gain in domestic final sales. Averaged over October and November, monthly GDP was 7.1% above the third-quarter average at an annual rate. Implicit in our latest estimate of 6.7% GDP growth in the fourth quarter is an assumed 0.1% increase in monthly GDP in December.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO