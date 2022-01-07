ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Boys’ Season 3 Announces Premiere Date With New Teaser

By Claire Epting
 4 days ago
Superhero satire series The Boys is returning for its third season. During the latest installment of Vought News Network, Amazon revealed the show’s summer premiere date. Three new episodes of the The Boys will arrive in early June, with subsequent episodes dropping each Friday until the season finale in...

