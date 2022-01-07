‘The Boys’ Season 3 Announces Premiere Date With New Teaser

The first teaser for the final season of Killing Eve was unveiled earlier this month, though it didn't include any actual footage from the upcoming season, with the latest teaser from BBC America offering an actual look at what to expect in the final adventures of Eve and Villanelle. Admittedly, it's only one new sequence from the upcoming season, as the first half of the teaser reminds audiences of what the pair of characters has been through in previous seasons, but any new look at what's in store for the duo is sure to excite fans of the series. Killing Eve Season 4 debuts on BBC America on February 27, 2022 and on AMC on February 28, 2022.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO