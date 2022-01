In the late 1950s and early 1960s, the 250 badge represented Ferrari's very best. The 250 cars ranged from elegant grand tourers to the hallowed GTO, an early claimant to the hypercar concept and now the world's most valuable car, but they generally had one thing in common: Ferrari's legendary 3.0-liter Colombo V-12. The power was notable, of course, but the Colombo engine was so much more. The small-displacement V-12 survived with the company in different forms for forty years because it was lighter, more versatile, and more memorable than just about any engine that had come before. More than any other single thing, the Colombo V-12 the thing that made any car bearing the Ferrari badge worth knowing.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO