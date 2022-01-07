ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker Hayes Owes “Fancy Like” Success to God and Smoothie King

By Cindy Watts
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalker Hayes was an alcoholic working at Costco driving a van a friend gave him when he saw songwriter/publisher/producer Shane McAnally in a Smoothie King. He went up and tapped him on the shoulder, and it changed his life. Today Hayes is a sober, happily married father of six...

