ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Find Out If St. Cloud’s Poseidon House Is ‘Ugliest In America’ Tonight [PHOTOS]

By Ashli Overlund
KROC News
KROC News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(ALL PHOTOS COURTESY OF LYNETTE BAUER) We've all been patiently waiting to find out if the St. Cloud Poseidon house will take home the title of 'Ugliest House In America' on HGTV tonight. We broke the story to you locally that the famous St. Cloud house was going to...

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alison Victoria
Person
Retta
TVLine

Bob Saget Dies: ABC News Breaks Into America's Funniest Videos to Announce OG Host's Passing — Watch

ABC on Sunday interrupted its East Coast broadcast of AFV (fka America’s Funniest Videos) to announce the death of the program’s original host, Bob Saget. BREAKING: Actor and comedian Bob Saget is dead at 65, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida. https://t.co/P74X6aI6kh pic.twitter.com/JdNN29FFgb — ABC News (@ABC) January 10, 2022 According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Poseidon House#Ugliest In America#Cloud Poseidon#Hgtv
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Kids Are ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased...
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Cynthia Bailey’s Husband Sparks Debate On Successful Black Male TV Shows

Cynthia Bailey’s husband, Mike Hill, recently stirred up a big debate on Twitter after he claimed that depictions of successful Black men were underrepresented on TV shows in comparison to Black women. To prove his point, Hill challenged his followers to name one sitcom or show where a group...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Hot 107.9

Meet Ja Rule’s Twin Son, Jeffrey Atkins, Jr. [PHOTOS]

Ja Rule’s son is really his twin! As a resurfaced picture of Ja Rule’s son at this 2019 graduation goes viral, people can’t help but be shocked at how much the two look completely identical. The picture shared on hoodclips’ Instagram shows Ja Rule standing with his son, Jeffrey Atkins, Jr. and what seems to […]
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kanye West's New Girlfriend Julia Fox Says He's Showering Her With Gifts

Julia Fox is explaining what it's like to date Kanye West ... and it sounds like he's full of surprises and is very generous. The "Uncut Gems" star says she met Ye on New Year's Eve in Miami and felt an instant connection, describing his energy as "so fun to be around" ... according to what she told Interview Magazine.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
Elle

Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Look At Her Late Pregnancy Style In Catsuit On Instagram Stories

Fans Are CONVINCED Kylie Jenner Has SECRETLY Given Birth To Baby #2. On Saturday, Kylie Jenner posted some photos and short video clips of herself to Instagram Stories while wearing a chocolate brown catsuit that showed off her baby bump. Jenner is due early in 2022, and her maternity wear is as stylish as everything else she posts on the timeline. Over the catsuit, she threw on an oversized brown coat with massive pockets and what appear to be leather lapels.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘Full House’ Stars: Then and Now!

You got it, dude! America fell in love with the Tanner family in 1987 when they opened the doors of their San Francisco home and welcomed Us into their fun-filled daily lives. The hit sitcom, which ran for 8 seasons on ABC from 1987 to 1995, followed Danny Tanner (Bob Saget)’s struggle to raise his three daughters — D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) — after his wife’s death. Danny soon realizes that he doesn’t have to bring up his girls alone when his brother-in-law, Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos), and best friend Joey (Dave Coulier) move in to help out. Lori Loughlin also starred in the beloved show as Jesse’s love interest, Rebecca “Becky” Donaldson. Andrea Barber played D.J.’s best friend, Kimmy Gibbler, and Steve Weinger made Us swoon as D.J.’s on-again, off-again love interest, Steve Hale.
TV SERIES
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Wife Celebrated Their 1st Holiday Together Days Before His Death—Look Back at His 2 Marriages

He may be Danny Tanner to Full House fans, but to Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, he’ll always be her husband who she lost too soon. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found...
CELEBRITIES
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy