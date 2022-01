Florida continues to have success getting Colin Castleton the ball and let him dish some damage in ball games, but Castleton has to get help on the outside. Florida hits just 42.9 percent from the field and just 31.2 percent from beyond the arc. As a team that plays in-your-face defense, fouls are going to happen. The Gators have toned down their fouls but they found out Saturday that they can pay a price by committing bad fould at the wrong place and time.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 58 MINUTES AGO