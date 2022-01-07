ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants Unveil Final Week 18 Injury Report

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 3 days ago

The Giants final injury report is in, and to no one's surprise, rookie receiver Kadarius Toney, who's been listed on this week's report with a shoulder ailment, has been declared out.

Head coach Joe Judge said they had planned to get Toney on the field Friday to see how he looked, but apparently, whatever he was able to show wasn't satisfactorily enough for the trainers to give the rookie the green light.

Judge declined to say if off-season surgery was in Tony's future.

"That’s more of a question for the trainers right now," he said. "In terms of what will have to be corrected in the offseason if something was long-term, that’s more of a question for (Senior Vice President of Medical Services/Head Athletic Trainer) Ronnie Barnes."

Receivers coach Tyke Tolbert was asked what Toney needs to do moving forward to make sure that he can better hold up to the rigors of the long NFL season.

"I think for the long haul, it’s knowing what to do and taking care of your body because obviously, no one knows your body more than you. He has to take care of his body a little more, learn from other guys, what kind of routine they have, and pray and stay healthy," Tolbert said.

Here's the final round of pre-game moves made by the Giants, this ahead of their Week 18 regular season finale at home against Washington.

1 minute ago

Injuries, coaching, quarterback play, and yes, even the player himself, made for a disappointing concoction that has made Giants receiver Kenny Golladay's first season in New York a colossal disappointment.

5 hours ago

Big Blue+

It's the final reader mailbag of the regular season and as expected, the mailbag is filled with a mixture of emotions from loyal fans who were deprived of a solid football season.

8 hours ago

"It’s a tough business, it’s a physical business, and it’s a collision on every snap. So, you have to do the best ye able to maintain your body whether it’s nutrition, whether it’s being with the trainers, whether it’s massages, whatever. Just do whatever you can to make sure your body is in the best possible condition to go out there and play."

Toney's turbulent rookie season ends with him having played in nine games and recording 39 catches for 5420 yards, no touchdowns, and going one of three in passing for 19 yards.

The Giants also declared backup quarterback Mike Glennon (left wrist) and receiver John Ross (knee) out. Ross, who was here on a one-year "prove it's deal, appeared in 10 games with one start for the Giants. he finished with 11 receptions on 20 pass targets for 224 yards and one touchdown, and one rushing attempt for 16 yards.

Fullback Cullen Gillaspia (knee), guard Will Hernandez (ankle), and receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.

Comments / 0

Related
elitesportsny.com

Giants’ injured rookies Dave Gettleman’s farewell gift to fans, franchise

Various Giants rookies missed significant time during their respective first seasons. Dave Gettleman could be out as Giants general manager in just a few days (for many, it’ll be a “goodbye and good riddance” type of scenario, and reasonably so). The struggling front office executive, who’s gone...
NFL
Daily Voice

Popular TV Reporter Dies At 44

A popular reporter has died at the age of 44. ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from complications with colon cancer, according to a report from ESPN. His wife, Caitlin, died two years ago after years of treatments and complications from melanoma,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Medical Services Head
The Spun

Vikings Fans Are Furious With Mike Zimmer On Sunday

If this was Mike Zimmer’s final game as the Minnesota Vikings head coach, he’s going out with some angry fans. The Vikings beat the Bears, 31-17, on Sunday afternoon, to conclude their 2021 regular season with a victory. While the fan base is likely happy with a win,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady’s Sideline Reaction To Bruce Arians Goes Viral

Bruce Arians and Tom Brady have a different relationship than Brady had with Bill Belichick in New England. That much is clear. For example, could you imagine Brady and Belichick having this kind of moment on the sideline? We’re not sure what Arians said to the seven-time Super Bowl champ, but whatever it was, it caused Brady to make a hysterical face.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Coach Trade Speculation

Could we have a blockbuster NFL head coaching trade this offseason?. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Las Vegas Raiders could look to make a blockbuster trade for a head coach. While the Raiders have been linked to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, the AFC West franchise...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vic Fangio delivers incredibly harsh response about Drew Lock's performance

Vic Fangio has a long history with Drew Lock, but after Saturday night, their relationship may have reached a turning point. The Denver Broncos fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 on Saturday to slip to 7-10 on the season as Lock was 12-for-24 passing for 162 yards, along with 4 carries for 35 yards and 2 touchdowns. Fangio, however, was evidently not pleased with the former Missouri quarterback because he was asked about the difference between the Broncos and other AFC West teams.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Shocked By Sean McVay On Sunday Night

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has never lost an NFL game when his team had the lead at halftime. That is about to change, though. The Rams and the 49ers are tied, 24-24, with a couple of minutes remaining in overtime. San Francisco has the ball and is driving. With a touchdown, the 49ers will win the game; with a field goal, the 49ers will need to stop the Rams from scoring on their ensuing drive.
NFL
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
864
Followers
1K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy