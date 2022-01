Spiritualized have shared another new track from their upcoming album Everything Was Beautiful. The album, one of our most anticipated of the first quarter of 2022, will be released on February 25 via Fat Possum, and its first single was the epic “Always Together With You.” Today, J Spaceman and company have released another new track, “Crazy.” It’s a gorgeous country tinged ballad with guest vocals from Nikki Lane, and which prominently features pedal steel and the big choral, gospel sound that’s been a staple of many of Spiritualized’s best songs for the past 25 years or so. It’s the kind of pretty, affecting ballad that Spiritualized pulls off like few other bands.

