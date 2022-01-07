ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo Puts Mustard on Oreos and Lil Yachty Is Not Having It – Watch

By Aleia Woods
 4 days ago
Lizzo delved into the TikTok challenge of eating Oreo cookies with mustard just before the new year and Lil Yachty has offered a repulsed response to the challenge and Lizzo's participation in particular. On Wednesday (Jan. 5), Lil Boat sounded off on Lizzo joining in on the sweet-and-savory challenge,...

Chance The Rapper Hilariously Gets Mistaken for Quavo – Watch

Chance The Rapper found himself caught up in a hilarious case of mistaken identity while vacationing in West Africa when someone thought he was Quavo. On Saturday (Jan. 8), Chano hopped on his Instagram Story and shared a video of himself with an employee at a hotel in Africa. The hotel worker appears to believe that he’s meeting Quavo from Migos instead of Chance The Rapper.
CELEBRITIES
Comments / 0

