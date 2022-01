Boston College Football tight end Trae Barry is headed to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, the bowl announced earlier this afternoon. Barry transferred to Boston College this season from Jacksonville State. He was already getting looked at on draft boards last year, but he opted to continue his college career and joined the Heights for what was his senior year. According to Andy Backstrom, Barry was considering taking advantage of his “COVID year” for a 5th season of eligibility, but it looks like he’ll be giving the NFL a shot.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO