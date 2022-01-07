Hogan Named President, U.S. Asset Based Lending for Accord Financial

Spouting Rock Asset Management announced an agreement to merge with Old Hill Partners Inc. (Old Hill), an alternative asset manager focused on asset-based lending transactions with small- and medium-sized businesses. A newly formed subsidiary of Spouting Rock, Spouting Rock Alternative Credit, LLC (SR Alternative Credit), will house the Old Hill asset-based lending business and serve as the investment advisor to Old Hill’s existing funds and other investment vehicles. The new subsidiary will be operated by former Old Hill employees, Jeff Haas and Peter Faigl as president and chief investment officer, respectively. This acquisition will allow Spouting Rock to expand its platform of solutions and help complement clients’ existing portfolio needs.
