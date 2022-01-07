ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hogan Named President, U.S. Asset Based Lending for Accord Financial

By Chuck Doyle, CTP
 4 days ago

Accord Financial Corp. appointed Jim Hogan as President, U.S. Asset Based Lending (ABL) as of January 1, 2022. As a member of the Executive Leadership team, he will be responsible for leading and growing the business throughout the U.S., delivering asset based...

#Ge Capital#Asset Based Lending#Accord Financial Corp#Abl#Executive Leadership#Economics#Columbia University
