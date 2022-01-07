Brick recovery - Bosion PX6 RK3399 - Black screen, no lights, no buttons

We first heard rumors about Honor’s first foldable smartphone back in June last year. At the time, we only learned that the device would feature in-folding panels from BOE and Visionox. Following that, we didn’t see any new information about the device until last month, when Honor shared a teaser confirming its name — Honor Magic V. Last week, Honor further revealed that it will launch the device on January 10 and gave us a glimpse of its design. The company has now finally lifted the covers off its first foldable phone, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO