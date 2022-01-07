ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick recovery - Bosion PX6 RK3399 - Black screen, no lights, no buttons

I have a "Bosion" px6 android 10 (really 9) headunit which was from aliexpress. i had an issue with the "autokit" carplay app showing artifacts, and the solution from the seller was to downgrade. i...

WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

S8 G950F bricked. Odin flashes successfuly firmware in Download mode, but no recovery mode or booting...

Hi there, as described in the topic. 2. Downloaded latest firmware with Frija: SM-G950F_1_20211117155900_91mxc7oqos_fac. 3. Several times successfully flashed with Odin 3.14.3. 4. Phone does not boot, cannot enter into recovery mode either (no response to pressing buttons) 5. No problem to get into Download mode. 6. Bootloader unlocked. OEM...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

TCL android TV black out when all white screen is displayed

I recently got an issue with the TCL android Tv (75C4US/75c8). I realised on certain scenes on videos(youtube,netflix) and TV, the TV just blacks out with backlight still on and sound still playing in the background. I tried to do a factory reset as well as to reinstall the firmware pkg provided by TCL but the problem still recurs. I realised the scenes were like lightning flashes, camera flashes, fire burning scenes.
ELECTRONICS
The Windows Club

Fix Firefox screen goes black in Windows 11/10

Sometimes, in the middle of your browsing session, your Firefox screen may go black. The issue is not just limited to a single website but all the tabs running under the browser window. Upon trying to restart the browser, all the menus and action items disappear from the browser making it inaccessible.
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

Help with TCL c728

Hey guys for some reason I can't access data folder storage ( emulated/0/android/data) because I want to change kodi fonts any help ?. And I can only read on my 2TB external hard drive is there any way to write on it ( so I can download on it or copy paste or delete flies ) ? My hard drive format is ntf use to work perfectly with my nvidia shield tv.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Microphone issue with very bad static noise

I bought a PX5 radio marked TOOPAI. The Android version installed is 10. The internal microphone has a very strange behaviour. The issue with the microphone is that the sound is very bad. If I try to use the mic app from Android to test my voice, the gain meter goes out of range and the voice is all very bad static...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

simplest way to remove battery icon, rooted?

As title says, is there a simple way to remove the battery icon from the status bar with root?. I believe this has a way. [MOD][MAGISK][ANDROID 12] Addon Features for Pixel Devices - Pixel 6 Pro Thread I can double-check and screenshot in a bit.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Work profile issues after upgrade to Android 12

Yesterday I updated my S20 Plus 5G Exynos to Android 12 (One UI 4.0). Since this update I have problems using Bluetooth with apps in secure folder and work profile. I have tried to reinstall all apps, completely reset the work profile and the secure folder, reset the bluetooth settings, clear data / cache of the Bluetooth application and I cannot solve this bug.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

What the hell is wrong with this phone, Random stuttering and fps drop

The worst Pixel experience I have encountered to date with Android 12 it's still beta imo, Shoddy, So many software issues disgusting from Google to be honest. To be clear, it's likely not Android 12 itself that seems like it's still in beta, it's Android 12 on the Tensor CPU. After all, no previous Pixel phones running Android 12 beta would be able to test how it ran on Tensor.
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

How to Fix It When Your Phone Screen Turns Black and White

Your phone turning black and white may appear in one of several different ways. All icons lose color and appear in only black and white. The entire display and every app you open only appears in grayscale. The display still has some color but it appears faded or a light...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Google backup issues on WiFi

Anyone else having issues using google backup on WiFi? Mine works great on mobile data but on wifi it takes forever to open the backup settings page and then forever to actually do a backup. Many times it says it can't do it. I have checked my wifi and all...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Repainter brings customizable dynamic Material You theming to Android 12 and 12L

Android theming has come a long way, from applying custom overlays via Substratum and now Android 12‘s Material You wallpaper-based theme engine (codenamed “monet”). Despite all of its high points, Google has yet to publish the resources and libraries on the dynamic theming component of Material You, which is why most third-party apps don’t support this feature yet. Fortunately, Google’s implementation has already been reverse-engineered. Danny Lin, aka XDA Senior Member kdrag0n successfully recreated the Pixel-exclusive dynamic theming and made it open source, so that custom ROM developers can easily incorporate it in their builds. Now, kdrag0n has released a new theming app called Repainter to give end users even more customization options for the Material You’s colors.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Blink Comparison - Simplifies comparing photos of tamper-evident seals

Simplifies comparing photos of tamper-evident seals and patterns using your eyes.​. The concept of "blink comparison" method is simple - the app allows you to quickly switch pictures without delay so you can see the differences. "Blink comparison" (Wikipedia) method uses high efficiency pattern recognition by human eyes, to permit...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

[GUIDE] How to change POCO F2 Pro's cameras to Redmi X30 Pro Zoom

I'm very new to XDA but I came here for this guide, and since nobody has made one, I'm making it. Here's all you need to know in order to change POCO F2 Pro's cameras to Redmi K30 Pro Zoom's; almost nothing is originally mine: I'm an inexperienced user. I'm just collecting info and commenting it with my personal notes.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Tried installing Dot OS and now stuck on bootloop

So I just installed a Dot OS using their guide here on XDA. I did all the steps they said. Unlocked the bootloader then installed Lineage recovery (that was the recovery recommended by the guide) I then installed the ROM with adb and lineage recovery. Now I have the Dot...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Weird issues with Android-x86

So I just installed android-x86 on a onda v116w and, it boots fine but when I hit the welcome screen I seem to have instant issues. The screen rotation is all whack and wonky. When I hold the device vertical, the screen turns horizontal, and when I hold the tablet horizontal, the screen turns vertical.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Honor enters the foldable smartphone space with the new Honor Magic V

We first heard rumors about Honor’s first foldable smartphone back in June last year. At the time, we only learned that the device would feature in-folding panels from BOE and Visionox. Following that, we didn’t see any new information about the device until last month, when Honor shared a teaser confirming its name — Honor Magic V. Last week, Honor further revealed that it will launch the device on January 10 and gave us a glimpse of its design. The company has now finally lifted the covers off its first foldable phone, and here’s everything you need to know about it.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

RMX2202_11_C.10 realme UI 3.0 (Game Space GONE!)

It seems that when i upgrade to the newest realme gt firmware. but downside is my game space is gone, how do i install it back? i don't see any APK available online that is compatible on my device. im in CN Version.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

UK CPW Find X2 PRO STUCK ON COLOROS 7.2 MAY 2020 PATCH

I have just purchased a Find X2 Pro unlocked from a store as a used return, it has come unlocked from no carrier but says CPW (which i assume stands for carphone warehouse?. This isn't the main issue for me but what is is the fact the phone refuses to update at all.
CELL PHONES

