Eclipse Business Capital Provides $142MM Senior Credit Facility to Global Metals Distributor

By Chuck Doyle, CTP
 4 days ago

Eclipse Business Capital, formerly known as Encina Business Credit, provided an aggregate $142 million senior secured credit facility consisting of...

TradeCap Closes $1MM Letter of Credit Facility for Apparel Importer

TradeCap Partners recently closed a letter of credit facility for a West coast women’s apparel importer. The $1MM facility was established based on purchase orders the importer receives from customers. Many businesses were hit hard by the pandemic, particularly those selling apparel and seasonal goods into brick and mortar...
Blue Owl Capital Launches U.S. Direct Lending Capabilities to Canadian Investors

Blue Owl Capital, a leading alternative asset manager, will bring its institutional quality middle-market lending capabilities to Canadian accredited investors. The initiative positions Blue Owl as one of the first U.S.-based private credit managers to offer direct lending capabilities to onshore Canadian investors. Canadian investors will have access to the...
Runway Growth Capital Provides $65MM Senior Secured Term Loan to Snagajob

Runway Growth Capital closed a senior secured term loan commitment of $65 million to Snagajob.com, Inc. (“Snagajob”), the nation’s largest marketplace for hourly jobs and shifts. Partnering with 24 of the top 25 hourly-work employers and thousands of small businesses, Snagajob connects 6 million job seekers a month with well-matched job opportunities. Snagajob’s mission is to help hourly workers fulfill life goals, gaining flexibility and control over how, when, and where they work.
Nortech Systems Extends $16MM Credit Facility with Bank of America to June 2026

Nortech Systems executed a sixth amendment to its Bank of America (“BOA”) Loan and Security Agreement. Nortech entered into the original agreement on June 15, 2017 and it was set to expire on June 15, 2022. Nortech and BOA have agreed to renew the Credit Facility and extend the maturity date four years until June 15, 2026. Under the Credit Facility, Nortech utilizes a $16 million asset-based lending facility (“Revolver”) to finance working capital.
Fifth Third Business Capital Provides $32MM in Senior Debt Financing to Laurel Grocery Company

Fifth Third Business Capital provided $32 million in senior debt financing comprised of a revolving credit facility and real estate term loan to Laurel Grocery Company LLC. Laurel Grocery was founded in 1922, when the Chestnut and Griffin families formed a partnership in a warehouse located in East Bernstadt, KY. The Company is currently owned by the third generation of the two families. The business grew through the years and eventually re-located to the current site in London KY. Over the years the Company added seven retail grocery stores. Laurel Grocery engages in buying, selling, and distribution of wholesale grocery products to various retail outlets in the Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast parts of the US. Laurel operates a fleet of over 40 trucks and 78 trailers, with 45 drivers.
DLC announces closing to TD credit facilities

Dominion Lending Centres has announced that it closed its new credit facilities with Toronto-Dominion Bank in late December. The credit facilities are composed of three senior term credit facilities and a junior term credit facility. “We are pleased to announce the closing of the TD financing, the full repayment of...
Citibank Agents SLR Investment Corp. Credit Facility Amendment, Extension

Lenders/Participants Citibank [Administrative Agent]. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation [Joint Lead Arranger, Joint Bookrunner]. J.P. Morgan Securities [Joint Lead Arranger, Joint Bookrunner]. Structure Senior Secured Credit Facility. Amount $700.000 Million. Borrower(s) SLR Investment Corp. Description Company amended its senior secured credit facility. The amendment includes a reduction in the Credit Facility’s...
Bitfarms Secures $100MM Bitcoin-backed Credit Facility from Galaxy Digital

Bitfarms Ltd., a global Bitcoin self-mining company, secured a $100 million credit facility with Galaxy Digital LLC backed by Bitcoin (BTC). “Bitcoin mining is a highly capital-intensive industry. We seek to strike a balance between maximizing financing flexibility and minimizing our overall cost of capital,” said Jeff Lucas, CFO of Bitfarms. “Our new $100 million BTC credit facility adds another component to our diversified financing strategy and contributes significant non-dilutive capital to fund our global growth initiatives, which include four farms with 298 Megawatts mining capacity under construction.”
BofA Agents $650MM Amended, Restated Credit Facility for Casella Waste Systems

Lenders/Participants Bank of America [Administrative Agent, Swing Line Lender]. Citizens Bank [Joint Lead Arranger, Joint Bookrunner]. JPMorgan Chase Bank [Joint Lead Arranger, Joint Bookrunner]. Comerica Bank [Joint Lead Arranger]. Structure $350MM Term Loan; $300M Revolver. Amount $650.000 Million. Borrower(s) Casella Waste Systems. Description The Credit Facility matures on December 22,...
Aleafia Health Closes New $19M Credit Facility, Improves Financial Flexibility

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX:AH) (OTCQX:ALEAF) announced Wednesday that it is closing its credit facility of up to $19 million. The financing provides the Toronto-based company with liquidity to fund operations and organic growth initiatives. "This financing improves our liquidity and capital structure as the company's senior secured debt obligations will...
Global Investment Capital Is Back With Implications

The 2022 Global Investor Outlook Report from Colliers says that capital is back to invest in real estate on a global basis. But in doing so, there’s a set of key trends that roughly offer a path of considerations when making investment decisions. The first is investing with intent....
Silicon Valley Bank Refinances, Expands Credit Facility to $40MM for Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation closed a debt facility on January 7, 2022, with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) which provides Liquidia with up to $40.0 million in term loans of which the first $20.0 million was funded at closing. Liquidia initially entered a debt facility with SVB in March 2021 that provided up to $20.5 million in term loans of which $10.5 million had been funded to date.
Ares CF Leads, Agents Financing of $210MM Cross-Border Revolving Line of Credit to MicroStar Logistics

Ares Commercial Finance (“ACF”) announced that it has led the financing of a $210 million senior secured cross-border revolving line of credit to MicroStar Logistics (“MicroStar”), a portfolio company of Freeman Spogli. The credit facility provides significant availability and the ability to support growth in the US, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Syndicate partners included Wingspire Capital LLC, MidCap Financial Trust and Siena Lending Group LLC.
Franklin BSP Lending, Franklin BSP Capital Acquire Encina Equipment Finance

Franklin BSP Lending Corporation (“FBLC”) and Franklin BSP Capital Corporation (“FBCC”), business development companies advised by affiliates of Benefit Street Partners L.L.C. (“BSP”), announced the acquisition of substantially all of the equity interests of Encina Equipment Finance, LLC (“Encina Equipment” or “EEF”), a leading non-bank equipment finance platform providing secured leases and loans to middle-market companies. The acquisition provides EEF with a capital base to support the continued expansion of its platform as a leading equipment finance solutions provider in the US and Canada.
