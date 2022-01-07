Eclipse Business Capital Provides $142MM Senior Credit Facility to Global Metals Distributor

Fifth Third Business Capital provided $32 million in senior debt financing comprised of a revolving credit facility and real estate term loan to Laurel Grocery Company LLC. Laurel Grocery was founded in 1922, when the Chestnut and Griffin families formed a partnership in a warehouse located in East Bernstadt, KY. The Company is currently owned by the third generation of the two families. The business grew through the years and eventually re-located to the current site in London KY. Over the years the Company added seven retail grocery stores. Laurel Grocery engages in buying, selling, and distribution of wholesale grocery products to various retail outlets in the Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast parts of the US. Laurel operates a fleet of over 40 trucks and 78 trailers, with 45 drivers.

