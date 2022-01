Bayonne is ceasing the use of PCR testing for COVID-19, citing massive delays in test results. Many have been seeking testing as the virus continues to spread amid the holiday season, in part worsened by the Omicron variant. As of Dec. 30, there were “hundreds” of active cases according to the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management, but did not specify the exact number. This is an increase from the 222 cases as of Dec. 16. Additionally, as of Dec. 30, 133 residents have passed away from the virus.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO