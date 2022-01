Fundamentally, the case for multifamily has always been a simple one: people need somewhere to live. The COVID-19 pandemic has made that case even stronger. People still need somewhere to live, but it’s no longer as certain as it once was that they’ll need physical places (or, as many places, anyway) to go shopping or stay while on vacation or for in-person work. Long a favored asset class among commercial real estate investors, multifamily now seems like an even better bet by comparison.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO