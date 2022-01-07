ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PODCAST: Glacially Musical Episode 59 – New Year New Series – Faith No More

By News Team
ghostcultmag.com
 4 days ago

The Glacially Musical Pouredcast is a weekly Podcast that has three principles: Beer, Metal, and Swearing! Hosted by Nik Cameron – grown out of the Glacially Musical blog...

www.ghostcultmag.com

Santa Barbara Independent

The Indy, Ep. 37: New Year, New Music and Arts

The Indy is the Santa Barbara Independent’s podcast, hosted by Molly McAnany. On this week’s episode, Executive Arts Editor Charles Donelan joins our host to recap all of the holiday music and arts shows this season. In addition, we discuss what is to come for arts programming in the new year. Happy 2022, everyone!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
ghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE – Guy Blue Shares New Single – “No Vision”

Rising solo artist Guy Blue, the pseudonym of singer-songwriter Jack Ladd, has dropped his debut single “No Vision” here at Ghost Cult. His new EP Arms Wide, is due out on June 3rd, 2022. Guy Blue’s ingenious writing style marries a classic Indie Rock/ singer songwriters’ self-reflection and unique observational storytelling, with samples, soundscapes, and cinematic motifs blended. Ghostly International’s Chester Raj Anand (aka Lord Raja) produced the track which shimmers and demands your ears’ focus.
MyChesCo

New Episode of the No Plan B Podcast by Jean Fallacara Available

WILMINGTON, DE — A new episode of the thought-provoking No Plan-B podcast by Jean Fallacara is now available on all platforms, including Youtube, Buzzprout, and Spotify. Hear from Chief Visionary Officer Zappy Zapolin on why this is such a pivotal moment for psychedelic science, and from Chief Science Officer Dr. Anish Tuteja, how Psycheceutical is approaching solutions to safe and effective psychedelics via two patented and novel approaches.
iheart.com

Brandi Carlile Delves Into Her Passion For Music On New Podcast With JVN

Carlile is up for several GRAMMY awards in 2022 for her latest work, including in the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories, and previously spoke her mind about the Recording Academy moving “Right on Time” to the pop category instead of American Roots. Carlile, who marked her Saturday Night Live debut this fall, released her highly-anticipated album In These Silent Days in October, including the song “Right On Time,” which got a music video directed by Courteney Cox. Earlier this year, Carlile explained of her latest album:
#Faith No More#Beer#Ghost Cult
foxla.com

‘Song Start’: A new digital education video and podcast series

LOS ANGELES - Songwriters Ali Tamposi and Tamar Kaprelian met three years ago and bonded over their love for music. Tamposi is a 35-time Platinum Grammy-nominated songwriter and founder of the Creative Waves Foundation-- working to support aspiring young artists by eliminating financial challenges they may face. Kaprelian is the founder of Nvak, a record label and non-profit that works to amplify the voices of young musicians, especially women.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ghostcultmag.com

C-Squared Podcast: Tommy Stewart (Black Doomba Records)

C2 is a new podcast series from the minds of Curtis Dewar (Dewar PR), Cori Westbrook focusing on helping bands with their music marketing, sales, and promotion. Curtis and Cori are frequently joined by Holly Royle, Aliyah Daye, and Gaia Guarda who both have recently joined forces with them in C Squared. In this episode of the podcast Gaia and Curtis interview Tommy Stewart of Black Doomba Records.
theface.com

New music for the new year: a playlist

To kick off the new year, THE FACE’s team has put together a list of 22 rising musicians we’d love you to check out. With the likes of amapiano superstar Kamo Mphela, Oakland raver Bored Lord, North West London road rapper Clavish and emotive indie rocker Mac Wetha making waves, there are loads of reasons to be buzzing about new music this year.
Hello Magazine

Netflix star Kim Mi-soo dead at the age of 29

Korean drama actress Kim Mi-soo has died at the age of 29. The actor - who also had a supporting role in the recent Disney+ series Snowdrop alongside Blackpink's Jisoo - died on 5 January. "Kim suddenly left us on 5 January," her agency Landscape said in a statement on...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

50 Cent Has The Top 3 Television Shows In U.S. Black Households

50 Cent has reinvented himself as one of the most powerful figures in television, as the rap star-turned-producer and executive has built numerous hit shows from the ground up. Never one to shy away from a self-congratulatory moment, Fif took to social media to share the news that he now has the Top 3 rated television shows in Black households in the United States. “They can’t fu*k with me i’m #1 #2 and #3 ?BOOM.?” the Queens, N.Y. native wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram sharing the list of highest-rated cable scripted shows. Numerous stars hopped in the...
TV SHOWS
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie Among Handful of ABC Series Pausing Production Due to Omicron

The current Omicron-fueled COVID surge sweeping the nation has put a crimp in several TV series’ post-holiday returns. At least three Los Angeles-based ABC dramas — including Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Rookie — have delayed the restart of production as a result of the resurgent pandemic. Grey’s and Station 19, which were set to resume production on Jan. 10, will instead resume shooting on Jan. 12.* The exact length of The Rookie‘s delay is unknown. According to sources, ABC Signature — the studio behind Grey’s, Station and Rookie — took the step out of an abundance of caution, and not due to any...
TV SERIES
Distractify

'Power Book 2: Ghost' Star Latoya Tonodeo Prefers to Keep Her Family Out of the Spotlight

It’s no surprise that Power Book 2: Ghost is one of the most watched TV programs as of late. The crime series gives fans a gritty, eye-opening view on the drug world with just the right amount of drama. Although the show is centered around the life of Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), one of his love interests, Diana Tejada (Latoya Tonodeo), has quickly become a breakout star on the show.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas: Andi Tells Zac and Fatima 'You Look Guilty as Hell' in New Season 4 Trailer — Watch

Tyler Perry’s Sistas fans who thought Season 3 was messy but thrilling better brace for themselves for an explosive and emotional Season 4… if the new trailer is any indication. BET dropped the sizzling-hot promo Wednesday night during the Season 3 finale of the popular and soapy drama, which strongly suggests Zac’s legal problems surrounding his Wall Street wealth are far from over. (Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 9/8c.) In one scene, an investigator shows up at Karen’s salon and asks if Zac lives with her. Karen immediately hunts down Zac, and when he asks why she’s so curious...
TV SERIES
Vibe

Max Julien, Star Of The Classic Blaxploitation Film, ‘The Mack,’ Dead At 88

Actor Max Julien, famous for his leading role in the classic 1973 blaxploitation film, The Mack, died this past Saturday (Jan. 1). He was 88 years old. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed. The news of Julien’s death was revealed by comic book writer and filmmaker David F. Walker, who shared his memories of his close friend in a brief tribute posted on social media. “I met Max in 1996,” Walker wrote. “He was a great human being and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic. R.I.P.” A native of Washington D.C.,...
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 5 premiere date hopes at Paramount Network

In the wake of the finale tonight, doesn’t it feel right to have a Yellowstone season 5 premiere date discussion in this piece?. We should start by noting here that technically, the Kevin Costner series has yet to receive a green light at the Paramount Network. With that in mind, it’s a foregone conclusion and it feels like speculating about it is a total waste of time. Actors have spoken about season 5 hopes and the only way this show ends anytime soon is if Costner or Taylor Sheridan wants to wrap it up. We think we’ve got at least two more seasons, if not more — though we don’t think that this is the sort of series destined to last ten years or anything.
TV SERIES

