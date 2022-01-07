Where to get tested for COVID-19 in North Texas
With the recent surge of COVID-19 cases across North Texas due to the highly contagious omicron variant, the demand for tests continues to grow.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Texas on Thursday neared 2,700 -- the highest number recorded since September, health officials said.
In an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, we have compiled the lists below where COVID-19 testing is being offered across North Texas.
COVID-19 TESTING SITES IN DALLAS COUNTY:
Dallas College Mountain View Campus - 4849 West Illinois Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211 (Stadium Parking Lot)
Monday – Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Appointments required: www.mycovidappointment.com
Dallas College Richland Campus - 12800 Abrams Road, Dallas, TX 75243 (Parking Lot E)
Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Appointments required: www.mycovidappointment.com
Dallas College North Lake Campus - 5001 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75038
Start date: Monday, Jan. 10
Monday – Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Ages: No age restrictions
Appointments required: www.mycovidappointment.com
Ellis Davis Field House - 9191 S Polk St, Dallas, TX 75232
Monday – Sunday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Appointments preferred, walk-ups accepted: https://testing.nomihealth.com/signup/texas
Samuell Grand Aquatics Center - 3201 Samuell Blvd, Dallas, TX 75223 Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Appointments required: www.mycovidappointment.com
Trinity View Park - 2221 E State Highway 356, Irving, TX 75060
Start date: Monday, Jan. 10
Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Ages: No age restrictions
Appointments required: www.mycovidappointment.com or (469) 536-0807
Thurgood Marshall Rec Center - 5150 Mark Trail Way, Dallas, TX 75232 Start date: Tuesday, Jan. 11
Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Ages: No age restrictions
Appointments required: www.mycovidappointment.com
Fair Park - 3809 Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75210 (Lot 13)
Start date: Wednesday, Jan. 12
Sunday – Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Ages: No age restrictions
Appointments are strongly encouraged: www.mycovidappointment.com
COVID-19 TESTING SITES IN DENTON COUNTY:
The following are free drive-thru COVID-19 PCR testing clinics provided by Principle Health Systems for DCPH. Appointments required can be made here.
Denton County Public Health - 535 S. Loop 288, Denton, TX 76205
Monday, Jan. 10, and Wednesday, Jan. 12
Westside Baptist Church - 900 Bellaire Blvd, Lewisville, TX 75067
Tuesday, Jan. 11 and Thursday, Jan. 13
COVID-19 TESTING SITES IN PARKER COUNTY
Heritage Park - 317 Santa Fe Dr., Weatherford, TX 76086 (First Monday Trade Days parking lot)
Monday, Jan. 10 through Wednesday, Jan. 12 (8 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
Eligibility: Must have at least one symptom of COVID-19 to receive test
No appointment necessary
COVID-19 TESTING SITES IN TARRANT COUNTY
The county provides an interactive map with a list of test providers here.
For a list of COVID-19 testing locations in the state of Texas, click here.
