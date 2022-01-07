Liam's List: Elton, BottleRock & Socialite Craft Kitchen

FAMILY FUN: EXPLORATORIUM

Connect, play and get inspired in the glow of luminous sculptures large and small as eight esteemed artists turn up the radiance at San Francisco's Pier 15. Then expand your mind and curiosity in the seeing and reflections gallery. The Exploratorium exhibits run through Jan. 30.

MUSIC: ELTON & DUA LIPA

Elton John and Dua Lipa have just released a remix of their monster hit "Cold Heart." The song topped the charts around the world over the holidays in 20 countries, has been streamed more than 10 million times and gave ELTON his first chart-topping song in 16 years.

FESTIVAL : BOTTLEROCK NAPA VALLEY

The Bay Area's first taste of summer BOTTLEROCK NAPA VALLEY returns over Memorial Day weekend. The highly-popular music, food and culinary festival brings top chefs and music makers for high jinx on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage. The headliners and music artists for the three-day festival will be announced Monday. Three-day tickets will go on sale Tuesday. The culinary lineup to be announced at a later date. See you at Napa Fairgrounds over Memorial Day weekend. It will be as EPIC as ever and I will be there.

EVENT: MONSTER TRUCKS

Monster Jams comes to Oakland Arena on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. and its all about these amazing motorized beasts on wheels. During pre-show on both days fans can get up close and personal with their fave monster trucks. All COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

EAT: SOCIALITE CRAFT KITCHEN

A new restaurant on the San Francisco waterfront pays homage through cocktails to beloved and iconic locals (Harvey Milk, Rosalie Stern among them). Don't forget Mr. San Francisco, the recently departed Harry Denton:

🍸 The Harry Denton: Ferrand 1840 cognac, Blanco vermouth, Grenadine, Lemon & Egg white. It's on the menu now at the inviting bar at The Socialite on Brannan and Embarcadero. Try out the cocktails during the social hour or anytime during opening hours. Enjoy the interview with Chef Larry Feck and lead bartender Andy Sedano at KCBS Radio.

READ: SITTING DOWN WITH THE STARS

Former San Francisco Chronicle columnist Ruthe Stein invites you to read her new book featuring interviews with 100 Hollywood legends. From locals Don Johnson to Robin Williams to new stars Jennifer Hudson to Justin Timberlake and legends like Michael Caine and Shirley Mc Claine. This delicious read is literally bursting at the spine with stars and a must read for anyone who loves film and Ruthe quite clearly does. Her interviews almost always reveal something new and in each case she takes you there, to the moment the star arrives out of a limo like Whitney Houston in hotel rooms and red carpets.

I highly recommend this wonderful read and to quote Jeffrey M.Anderson: "full of wonderful moments with stars at their most human."

MUSIC: CHRIS BOTTI AT SF JAZZ

Musician Chris Botti showcases his impressive skills as a trumpeter and bandleader in a five-day run of shows beginning Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 9:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at SF JAZZ. He put together a wickedly impressive roster of jazz artists: Lee Pearson on drums, Reggie Hamilton on bass, Leonardo Amuedo on guitar, Holger Marjamaa on piano, Chad Lefkowitz-Brown on saxophone, Caroline Campbell on violin, along with Sy Smith, Jonathan Johnson and Veronica Swift each in unique vocal performances. Get tickets now for this current run of shows through Sunday. You’ll be jazz hands glad that you did.

Liam's List premieres Fridays on KPIX and is also available to download in a podcast via iTunes. Please email ideas to me at liam@liammayclemproductions.com .

Facebook: @liammayclem

Instagram: @liammayclem

Twitter: @liammayclem